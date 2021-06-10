APS Payments Adds Accounts Payable Solutions for Comprehensive Payment Automation with Sage 100

APS Payments Vendor Payments Automation is intentionally designed to simplify and optimize outbound payments without changing current accounting practices, allowing customers to pay vendors quickly and securely. Built natively within Sage 100, users who utilize the APS integration can now seamlessly pay vendors, eliminating remittance files while also gaining the ability to track cleared checks in their accounts. Batch approvals facilitate more efficient payments while maintaining various controls, customized to align with the customers’ established AP processes. Additionally, by effectively eliminating the need to provide credit card or ACH account numbers to hundreds of vendors, Sage users can significantly reduce their exposure to fraud risks.