PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona voters today overwhelmingly rejected Proposition 127, a
constitutional amendment that would have required 50 percent of the
electricity provided by APS to come from renewable sources by 2030,
irrespective of the cost to customers. The ill-conceived proposition was
opposed by a large, diverse and bipartisan coalition of Arizona business
and community leaders.
“We've said throughout this campaign there is a better way to create a
clean-energy future for Arizona that is also affordable and reliable,”
said APS Chairman, President and CEO Don Brandt.
Brandt said APS is launching an effort to gather ideas and seek input
from customers and stakeholders representing diverse viewpoints. “The
campaign is over, but we want to continue the conversation with
Arizonans about clean energy and identify specific opportunities for APS
to build energy infrastructure that will position Arizona for the
future.”
Brandt noted that Maricopa County is the fastest growing in the United
States, and cited estimates that 340,000 new customers will move into
the APS service territory by 2030. APS customer energy needs are
expected to increase by more than 30 percent over that time period. “We
will need significant investment in new resources including
infrastructure, cleaner power generation and advanced energy
technologies to support this growth and achieve a clean-energy future,”
said Brandt.
Brandt said APS supports a clean-energy strategy that:
Continues Arizona's solar leadership;
Invests in battery storage and other advanced, clean technologies;
Encourages electric vehicles as a way to reduce emissions;
Partners with customers to achieve their clean-energy goals; and
Recognizes the critical importance of Palo Verde Generating Station.
“As the nation’s largest producer of reliable emission-free energy, Palo
Verde is the anchor of Arizona's clean-energy future,” said Brandt. “Any
serious plan to reduce carbon emissions has to include nuclear energy
and Palo Verde.”
“Our energy mix is already 50 percent clean, and the addition of battery
storage technology on our existing solar facilities together with other
initiatives, like increased infrastructure investment to support
electric vehicles, will continue to advance our clean-energy vision,”
said Brandt. “We’ll keep working in partnership with customers and
policy makers to sustainably support Arizona’s growth.”
