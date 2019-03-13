Corporation Commissioners approve second reduction bringing total

savings to $200 million

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With unanimous approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission today,

APS will pass $86 million more in federal tax reform savings on to

customers beginning in April. This is the second federal tax adjustment

since March 2018, and this portion of the savings will be returned to

customers throughout the next year.

For a customer using the average amount of electricity, the latest

reduction will be about $2.50 per month and will vary based on actual

usage, meaning larger users will see bigger savings. These savings

appear on monthly bills as a line item called the tax expense adjustor

mechanism.

One year ago, customers started seeing the first $119 million in savings

from these tax changes on their monthly bill, and with today’s ACC

decision, the total benefit will reach more than $200 million. Overall,

for the average-use customer, APS has lowered bills more than $12 per

month in the last year.

Now, as summer approaches, bringing with it higher electricity bills due

to greater energy usage, APS has launched 100 Days of Helping. This

initiative is designed to provide customers with information about ways

they can save on their bills, as well as resources available to those

who need it most.

“We always are looking for ways to keep electricity affordable, and one

way we can do that is by passing along these tax reform savings to

customers,” said Stacy

Derstine, APS Vice President of Customer Service. “We also want to

ensure customers know about all the resources available to them and to

their friends, family and neighbors who may need extra support before

higher temperatures hit Arizona.”

For APS customers who qualify financially, resources include the APS

Energy Support Program, which provides a 25 percent discount on monthly

energy bills. For customers who just need temporary support due to a

sudden financial hardship like losing a job or facing an unexpected

medical expense, Crisis Bill Assistance provides up to $400 per year in

bill relief. More information about these programs and other helpful

tips to save money on monthly electricity bills can be found at aps.com/helping.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,

APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both

Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also

a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer

customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With

headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

Suzanne Treviño, (602) 739-4955

APS Media Hotline, (602) 250-2277

aps.com/newsroom

