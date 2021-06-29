APS RFP Seeks Innovative Demand-side Resources to Accelerate Carbon-free Commitment

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “estimates,” “expects” and similar words. Because actual results may differ materially from expectations, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements. A number of factors could cause future results to differ materially from outcomes currently expected or sought by us. A discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and is available on our website at pinnaclewest.com, which you should review carefully before placing any reliance on our forward-looking statements or disclosures. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.