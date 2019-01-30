PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting Feb. 1, APS will lower monthly bills more than $3 on average

for residential customers. Overall, the average APS customer’s monthly

bill is $9.59 less than it was on March 1, 2018, which includes $119

million in savings passed along to customers from federal tax reform.

“We are always looking for ways to keep our product affordable, as well

as safe, clean and reliable,” said Stacy Derstine, APS Vice President of

Customer Service. “That’s how for 20 years APS rates have stayed below

the rate of inflation. We pass savings on to customers when our costs to

serve them come down.”

Friday’s reduction is a result of more sales of electricity to other

Western states via an innovative energy trading program; lower operating

costs at APS power plants due to cheaper fuel prices; and being paid to

take excess solar generation from California. Customers will see this

decrease in the power supply adjustor (PSA) line on their monthly bill

starting tomorrow.

“Although APS continues to work to make power affordable, we know some

of our customers may still need assistance to pay their electricity

bill, and offering them help is the right thing to do,” said Derstine.

“For example, our Energy Support Program offers a 25 percent monthly

discount that can make a big difference for customers who qualify.”

Customer resources also include Crisis Bill Assistance. Since August,

APS has added $2.5 million more to the regular annual funding of this

program, which includes $500,000 specifically for customers affected by

the federal government shutdown. For more information on the Energy

Support Program and Crisis Bill Assistance, please visit aps.com/assistance.

To learn more about how to save money on your energy bill, please go to aps.com/tips.

APS

serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is

the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable

electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,

APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both

Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also

a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer

customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With

headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle

West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).

Contacts

Media Contact:

Suzanne Treviño, (602) 739-4955

Website: aps.com/newsroom

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles