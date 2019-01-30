PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting Feb. 1, APS will lower monthly bills more than $3 on average
for residential customers. Overall, the average APS customer’s monthly
bill is $9.59 less than it was on March 1, 2018, which includes $119
million in savings passed along to customers from federal tax reform.
“We are always looking for ways to keep our product affordable, as well
as safe, clean and reliable,” said Stacy Derstine, APS Vice President of
Customer Service. “That’s how for 20 years APS rates have stayed below
the rate of inflation. We pass savings on to customers when our costs to
serve them come down.”
Friday’s reduction is a result of more sales of electricity to other
Western states via an innovative energy trading program; lower operating
costs at APS power plants due to cheaper fuel prices; and being paid to
take excess solar generation from California. Customers will see this
decrease in the power supply adjustor (PSA) line on their monthly bill
starting tomorrow.
“Although APS continues to work to make power affordable, we know some
of our customers may still need assistance to pay their electricity
bill, and offering them help is the right thing to do,” said Derstine.
“For example, our Energy Support Program offers a 25 percent monthly
discount that can make a big difference for customers who qualify.”
Customer resources also include Crisis Bill Assistance. Since August,
APS has added $2.5 million more to the regular annual funding of this
program, which includes $500,000 specifically for customers affected by
the federal government shutdown. For more information on the Energy
Support Program and Crisis Bill Assistance, please visit aps.com/assistance.
To learn more about how to save money on your energy bill, please go to aps.com/tips.
serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is
the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable
electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,
APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both
Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also
a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer
customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With
headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle
West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).
