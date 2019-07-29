PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona Public Service Company (APS) announced plans today to add new solar and wind resources that will help expand the company’s renewable energy portfolio to about 2,500 megawatts by 2021 – enough to power more than half a million Arizona homes.
The company plans to issue two Requests for Proposal (RFPs) by Sept. 15, 2019. The first RFP will seek competitive proposals for up to 150 megawatts of APS-owned solar resources to be in service by 2021. This solar generation will be designed with the flexibility to add energy storage as a future option. A second RFP will pursue up to 250 megawatts of wind resources to be in service as soon as possible, but no later than 2022. Both RFPs will allow commercial customers to partner with APS in support of their own sustainability and clean energy goals.
For each RFP, a different third-party, independent monitor will review the entire procurement process. More specific information about each solicitation will be released in the coming weeks.
APS serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free, APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).
