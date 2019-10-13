Company Names 2019 Ring of Stars Class
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARMK #RingOfStars--Two hundred of Aramark’s outstanding team members from around the world have been named to the company’s Ring of Stars and will be recognized during an exclusive celebration in Scottsdale, AZ, this week.
The 2019 Aramark Ring of Stars class is made up of frontline employees who proudly serve the company’s customers and clients as chefs, cashiers, stadium hawkers, servers, route drivers, custodians and in many others roles. They work diligently where people learn, work, play and recover - including schools and universities, hospitals, sports venues, on delivery routes and in businesses of all kinds.
“These 200 Service Stars represent the best of our organization and go above and beyond to enrich and nourish the lives of thousands of people around the world every day,” said Lynn McKee, Aramark Executive Vice President, Human Resources. “I am very proud to welcome these team members to the 2019 Ring of Stars class and want to thank them for their dedication to our clients, consumers, communities and to Aramark.”
This year’s class of 200 winners was selected from more than 270,000 Aramark global employees and more than 1,100 nominations, from 19 countries around the world where Aramark operates. The Ring of Stars winners will be celebrated at a special program this week, and receive a distinctive gold ring to commemorate the achievement.
Winners were nominated by co-workers, managers and business leaders and are selected for demonstrating excellence in living Aramark’s core values, delivering greatness at the moment of truth, innovating the everyday and demonstrating a high degree of involvement in the communities they serve. The program was inaugurated in 2015.
