Arby's launches toy drive; Sundt supports nonprofits; Rotary Club's 'Handbags of Hope'

Tucson Arby’s: Local Arby’s restaurants will participate in the Miracle on 31st Street Toy Drive. Last year, Tucson-area Arby’s and its guests donated toys and raised $3,000 in cash to help fill a 27-foot truck load of toys to families and children in need. The Arby’s team used cash to purchase new toys from local retailers, many of whom gave discount prices. The restaurant hopes to raise $30,000 worth of toys and cash across its 10 restaurants this year. Guests can drop off toys or money from now until Dec. 13. All Tucson Arby’s locations are participating.
Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to nine Southern Arizona nonprofits during its fourth-quarter giving round. The foundation awards grants quarterly to local charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners. Third-quarter grants include: Angel Heart Pajama Project; Assistance League of Tucson; YMCA of Southern Arizona; Kind Home Inc.; Native Music Coalition; Project Linus Tucson; Tucson Police Officers Charitable Foundation; Tu Nidito Children and Family Services; and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona.
Old Pueblo Rotary Club Tucson: Old Pueblo Rotary Club Tucson, with support from the United States Army Tucson Recruiting Co., purchased and filled 40 “Handbags of Hope.” The bags were donated to Primavera and Casa de los Niños to distribute to women escaping domestic violence or leaving other dangerous, unhealthy situations. Each agency received 20 totes filled with shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, lotion, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, hand sanitizer, socks, shower shoes and deodorant. Old Pueblo Rotarians raised more than $2,000 to cover the cost of the totes and supplies. Together with the local United States Army Recruiting Co., Rotarians stuffed the totes and delivered them to the agencies for distribution.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
