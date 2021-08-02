Arcis Golf Acquires Arizona-based Mickelson Golf Properties

The six properties include three upscale private clubs and three daily fee facilities, each with its own distinctive identity and sense of place. With this acquisition, Arcis Golf now has 15 properties within a short drive time of the greater Phoenix area.

"These exceptional additions to our portfolio support our strategy of owning and operating preeminent properties within each of our key hub or expansion markets," said Blake Walker, Founder, and CEO of Arcis Golf. "We're excited to bring our unique approach to delivering extraordinary experiences to members and guests at these great private and daily fee facilities."

"We're thrilled to work with Arcis Golf, and we're entrusting them to build upon the success we've created so far with these properties," Mickelson said. "We were very impressed with the Arcis leadership team and their commitment to their members and guests, and we look forward to continuing our business relationship."