Area Development’s 16th Annual Gold & Silver Shovel Awards Recognize 2020 State and Local Economic Development Efforts

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ShovelAwards--Area Development, the leading publication covering site selection and facility planning, recognizes 20 states with its Gold & Silver Shovel awards, which are presented annually to the states that have achieved the most success in terms of new job creation and company capital investment. States in five population categories — Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, Utah, and Kansas — are being awarded Gold Shovels in overall recognition of job-creating/investment projects begun in 2020. Gold Shovels for their manufacturing achievements, in particular, are being awarded to Alabama, Indiana, and Michigan. Silver Shovels are being awarded to 12 other states.