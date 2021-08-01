Arete Pharmacy Network and Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma Announce Successful Closing of Joint Venture to Form AlignRx

“The creation of AlignRx is an exciting milestone in the history of community pharmacy,” says Melanie Maxwell, president. “We have successfully created the first PSAO to incorporate two key operating philosophies. First, we are an independent PSAO that does not require pharmacy owners to purchase from a specific wholesaler or buying group. We believe in the importance of keeping buy-side and sell-side activities as independent decisions to promote transparency and accountability. Second, we chose to create AlignRx as a public benefit LLC so that pharmacy owners can trust that we will operate in ways that put the pharmacy first. The interest of AlignRx pharmacies will not come second to corporate shareholder interest as we see in other PSAO entities in the market.”