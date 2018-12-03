PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arete Pharmacy Network announced today that Don Meredith has been
promoted to chief operating officer, effective immediately. Meredith
will report to the board of directors.
In his new role, Meredith leads the charge for operational excellence at
Arete Pharmacy Network and assumes responsibility for the successful
execution of growth strategy. Prior to his promotion, Meredith served as
vice president of information technology and finance. Commenting on
Meredith’s promotion, Board Chair Greg Mitchell said, “At the core of
our business is the resolve to help pharmacies remain solvent and in
continuous service to their communities. Don’s appointment to the
position of chief operating officer is a reflection of our commitment,
not just to the pharmacies we serve, but to the patients who benefit
directly from them.”
“Don has made a remarkable impact on the organization since he joined in
the summer of 2017. He has successfully led the IT and finance teams,
spearheading initiatives for automation that have greatly enhanced
operational efficiency,” said Rob McMahan, chief executive officer. “I
have complete confidence that in his new role, Don will continue to
produce results that effectively drive the integration of staff and
systems to support organizational readiness for growth.”
“As Arete Pharmacy Network continues to lead a multi-pronged effort to
improve the independent pharmacy owner’s capacity for success, I am
thrilled to be stepping into this new role,” said Meredith. “I look
forward to collaborating with Rob and the executive team as we work to
create long-term value for the independent pharmacies we serve.”
Meredith has over 20 years’ experience as an IT leader in diverse
markets, including healthcare. He holds a master’s degree in computer
science from the University of Alabama.
About Arete Pharmacy Network
Arete Pharmacy Network serves independent community pharmacies and
regional chains through a portfolio of expanded tools and services
designed to help pharmacies deliver quality care to their communities.
With a core focus on managed care contracting and service excellence,
Arete Pharmacy Network supports the effective management of the
financial, quality and operational aspects of pharmacy business. For
more information, visit www.areterx.com.
