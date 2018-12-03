PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arete Pharmacy Network announced today that Don Meredith has been

promoted to chief operating officer, effective immediately. Meredith

will report to the board of directors.

In his new role, Meredith leads the charge for operational excellence at

Arete Pharmacy Network and assumes responsibility for the successful

execution of growth strategy. Prior to his promotion, Meredith served as

vice president of information technology and finance. Commenting on

Meredith’s promotion, Board Chair Greg Mitchell said, “At the core of

our business is the resolve to help pharmacies remain solvent and in

continuous service to their communities. Don’s appointment to the

position of chief operating officer is a reflection of our commitment,

not just to the pharmacies we serve, but to the patients who benefit

directly from them.”

“Don has made a remarkable impact on the organization since he joined in

the summer of 2017. He has successfully led the IT and finance teams,

spearheading initiatives for automation that have greatly enhanced

operational efficiency,” said Rob McMahan, chief executive officer. “I

have complete confidence that in his new role, Don will continue to

produce results that effectively drive the integration of staff and

systems to support organizational readiness for growth.”

“As Arete Pharmacy Network continues to lead a multi-pronged effort to

improve the independent pharmacy owner’s capacity for success, I am

thrilled to be stepping into this new role,” said Meredith. “I look

forward to collaborating with Rob and the executive team as we work to

create long-term value for the independent pharmacies we serve.”

Meredith has over 20 years’ experience as an IT leader in diverse

markets, including healthcare. He holds a master’s degree in computer

science from the University of Alabama.

About Arete Pharmacy Network

Arete Pharmacy Network serves independent community pharmacies and

regional chains through a portfolio of expanded tools and services

designed to help pharmacies deliver quality care to their communities.

With a core focus on managed care contracting and service excellence,

Arete Pharmacy Network supports the effective management of the

financial, quality and operational aspects of pharmacy business. For

more information, visit www.areterx.com.

