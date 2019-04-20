Arizona’s statewide average gas price vaulted past $3 per gallon this week, as production issues at several California refineries continued to crimp supplies, AAA says.
The statewide average gas price jumped 7 cents a gallon in a week to $3.03 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the nationwide average rose about 3 cents to $2.84.
Tucson kept the state’s lowest-priced gas, though the metro average increased about 2 cents to $2.76 per gallon. Flagstaff had the highest average price at $3.18 per gallon.