After initial $1 million capital raise the technology start-up aims
to offer a la carte dental services across the nation
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#dental--Insurance costs are rising and many dental practices, as well as their
customers dental hygiene, are struggling because of it. In fact, 59% of
adults say they have forgone dental care due to cost. However, a new
Arizona-based technology start up, called Dental
Genie, has created the first-ever online dental marketplace and the
only alternative to traditional dental insurance, aimed to help
consumers save on dental services and procedures, as well as assist
dental practices in growing their client base.
“Insurance options have simply become unaffordable for many people,
leaving empty chairs in dental offices and suffering dental hygiene for
many Americans,” said Dental Genie’s newly appointed CEO Chris L.
Anderson. “This is where Dental Genie will bridge the gap, by offering
affordable options for consumers and new patients for dental practices.”
By visiting dentalgenie.com, consumers can search by zip code and/or by
procedure to view a list of dentists available in their area and the
pricing offered per procedure. From extractions, fillings and implants
to root canals, dentures and crowns, Dental Genie will not only compare
pricing for top-rated dentists within the network, but it will also show
the cost savings compared to dentists only available through traditional
dental insurance; with savings ranging anywhere from $200 to $3000 per
procedure.
The new start up, which just received a $1 million capital raise,
currently has 60+ dentists throughout Arizona in their network, with
many more currently being added throughout the Southwest that will be
announced soon. Growth plans for the innovative company show an outlook
of being nationwide with 10,000 dentists in-network by 2020.
“The growth potential is there given the amount of private practices
there are versus corporate dental practices, as well as the overall need
in affordable dentistry for consumers,” said Anderson. “At minimum,
there is potentially 200 dentists per region that could join the network
and as expansion picks up, alongside investor funding, I can see us
easily meeting our goals even earlier than expected.”
Similar to AirBnb for travel or Uber for transportation, Dental Genie
hopes to put the power in the hands of the consumer when it comes to
finding affordable dental care; an alternative to the traditional means
using transparency of reviews, ratings and pricing.
For more information on Dental Genie, visit www.dentalgenie.com.
