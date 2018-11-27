After initial $1 million capital raise the technology start-up aims

to offer a la carte dental services across the nation

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#dental--Insurance costs are rising and many dental practices, as well as their

customers dental hygiene, are struggling because of it. In fact, 59% of

adults say they have forgone dental care due to cost. However, a new

Arizona-based technology start up, called Dental

Genie, has created the first-ever online dental marketplace and the

only alternative to traditional dental insurance, aimed to help

consumers save on dental services and procedures, as well as assist

dental practices in growing their client base.

“Insurance options have simply become unaffordable for many people,

leaving empty chairs in dental offices and suffering dental hygiene for

many Americans,” said Dental Genie’s newly appointed CEO Chris L.

Anderson. “This is where Dental Genie will bridge the gap, by offering

affordable options for consumers and new patients for dental practices.”

By visiting dentalgenie.com, consumers can search by zip code and/or by

procedure to view a list of dentists available in their area and the

pricing offered per procedure. From extractions, fillings and implants

to root canals, dentures and crowns, Dental Genie will not only compare

pricing for top-rated dentists within the network, but it will also show

the cost savings compared to dentists only available through traditional

dental insurance; with savings ranging anywhere from $200 to $3000 per

procedure.

The new start up, which just received a $1 million capital raise,

currently has 60+ dentists throughout Arizona in their network, with

many more currently being added throughout the Southwest that will be

announced soon. Growth plans for the innovative company show an outlook

of being nationwide with 10,000 dentists in-network by 2020.

“The growth potential is there given the amount of private practices

there are versus corporate dental practices, as well as the overall need

in affordable dentistry for consumers,” said Anderson. “At minimum,

there is potentially 200 dentists per region that could join the network

and as expansion picks up, alongside investor funding, I can see us

easily meeting our goals even earlier than expected.”

Similar to AirBnb for travel or Uber for transportation, Dental Genie

hopes to put the power in the hands of the consumer when it comes to

finding affordable dental care; an alternative to the traditional means

using transparency of reviews, ratings and pricing.

For more information on Dental Genie, visit www.dentalgenie.com.

For ongoing news and updates as more states and dentists become

available, stay connected with them on Facebook,

Instagram

and Twitter.

Contacts

Kendra Riley, Dawning PR

kendra@dawningpr.com

| 480.220.6051

