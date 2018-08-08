PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$EAST #redneckriviera--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), maker of craft spirits, today
announced that Arizona will be the 28th state in which
Redneck Riviera Whiskey will be distributed. Breakthru Beverage Group, a
leading distributor of premier wine and spirits and beer brands, will
work to establish the brand in the state. Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a
joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum
country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich.
Jarrett Catalani, Senior Vice President of Sales for Eastside
Distilling, said, “With Arizona in the fold, we now have a very strong
distribution profile in the western U.S., including California,
Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. We believe the success
we’ve achieved to develop distribution in the initial 28 states will
serve us well as we work to get the other half of the country into the
distribution channel. We’re pleased with the progress to this point.”
Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in
Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida,
North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon,
Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa,
Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado,
Nevada and Arizona.
About Breakthru Beverage Group
Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler
driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful
approach to business. Breakthru is proud to be family-owned and
operated, bringing valued expertise to its operations across the U.S.
and Canada. The company employs more than 7,000 associates representing
a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands totaling more than
$6 billion in annual sales.
About Redneck Riviera
Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates
America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn
up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is
America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for
everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long.
Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through
footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a
variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the
opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Las Vegas and a Nashville
location opening in 2018. More information can be found here.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing
high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since
2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product
lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose
Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee
Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling
is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One
Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera
Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are
crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s
MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading
independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more
information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and Facebook.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking
statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in
economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the
Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new
customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's
ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's
success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks
and related information described from time to time in the Company's
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including
the financial statements and related information contained in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may
include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals,
anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no
obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.
