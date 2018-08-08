PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$EAST #redneckriviera--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), maker of craft spirits, today

announced that Arizona will be the 28th state in which

Redneck Riviera Whiskey will be distributed. Breakthru Beverage Group, a

leading distributor of premier wine and spirits and beer brands, will

work to establish the brand in the state. Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a

joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum

country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich.

Jarrett Catalani, Senior Vice President of Sales for Eastside

Distilling, said, “With Arizona in the fold, we now have a very strong

distribution profile in the western U.S., including California,

Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. We believe the success

we’ve achieved to develop distribution in the initial 28 states will

serve us well as we work to get the other half of the country into the

distribution channel. We’re pleased with the progress to this point.”

Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in

Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida,

North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon,

Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa,

Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado,

Nevada and Arizona.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler

driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful

approach to business. Breakthru is proud to be family-owned and

operated, bringing valued expertise to its operations across the U.S.

and Canada. The company employs more than 7,000 associates representing

a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands totaling more than

$6 billion in annual sales.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates

America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn

up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is

America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for

everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long.

Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through

footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a

variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the

opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Las Vegas and a Nashville

location opening in 2018. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing

high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since

2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product

lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose

Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee

Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling

is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One

Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera

Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are

crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s

MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading

independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more

information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com

or follow the company on Twitter

and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking

statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in

economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the

Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new

customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's

ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's

success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks

and related information described from time to time in the Company's

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including

the financial statements and related information contained in the

Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on

Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may

include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals,

anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no

obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Eastside Distilling

Steve Shum, CFO

971-888-4264

inquiries@eastsidedistilling.com

or

Investors:

Lytham

Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Joe Diaz or Joe Dorame

(602)

889-9700

east@lythampartners.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles