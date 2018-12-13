CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Angels?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Angelslt;/agt;--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced that it has been awarded a $299,750 grant from the U.S.

Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) 2018 Regional

Innovation Strategies (RIS) program competition to support the

creation of a sustainable seed fund for life science innovation in

Arizona. In addition to the federal contribution to the project, AZBio

and its partners will provide matching support in excess of $500,000

over the three-year term of the project. These resources support the

seed fund capital campaign, structure and operations as well as programs

designed to help Arizona life science companies prepare for the

investment process. Neither the federal funds or the matching funds may

be used to capitalize the fund itself or for direct investment into

individual companies.

The Arizona Bioscience Cluster Sustainable Seed Fund Project has

been designed to help close the funding gap for early-stage life science

and healthcare technology companies in the region’s bioscience cluster

by creating a new and sustained flow of equity-based funding in a state

that has lacked available capital from local institutional investors

since 2006. The project will also provide resources and technical

assistance to help prepare these companies for their initial funding

process as well the follow-on funding they will likely need in the

future. The availability of additional, local capital through the new

seed fund will enable select companies to achieve milestones and fuel

their growth. These companies in turn will enhance the long-term

economic vitality of the region by attracting additional private

investment to the region, creating and sustaining high-paying jobs, and

furthering the entrepreneurial culture arising from the cluster’s

growth. Five years after the end of the grant, AZBio expects that the

seed fund will have attracted $500 million in additional investment and

supported 200 high quality, 21st century jobs.

Arizona is one of the fastest growing bioscience states and one of only

15 states that increased their total employment base by more than 5,000

in the period from 2001 – 2016. While the perception of industry

strength through job growth is important, having the assets to support

the continuum from discovery to development to delivery is also an

essential component. These include university infrastructure, academic

research talent, contract research and contract manufacturing resources,

clinical partners, an industry talent pool spanning from entry to middle

and senior management, and locally based venture capital firms to

facilitate investment and syndication. While Arizona has made noteworthy

progress in most of these areas, the state has failed to attract or

build a significant structure for either seed or later stage investment

at life science scale.

“Resolving this challenge is a key focus of the Arizona Bioscience

Roadmap Steering Committee and AZBio’s Board of Directors,” stated Joan

Koerber-Walker who serves as president and CEO of AZBio and on the Board

of Trustees of the Healthcare Impact Foundation. “Creating a mechanism

for a sustained flow of early-stage capital for life science innovation

and a pipeline of investment-ready companies is the purpose of Arizona

Bioscience Cluster Sustainable Seed Fund Project.”

The project design is the result of a multi-year global benchmarking

effort led by the Stetson Family Office (SFO) and AZBio. The net result

was the observation that while the traditional seed fund model of “raise

and deploy” provides significant stimulus to the innovation cluster it

supports, once the funds have been fully invested and no new investment

dollars are available, the stimulus impact wanes. To counter this

effect, AZBio, working with SFO, developed an endowment-based model to

provide a sustained stream of early-stage funding that could span

generations of innovation. The result was the creation of the Healthcare

Impact Foundation (HCIF) by the Stetson Family Office. As a 5013c public

charity, HCIF will support a portfolio of endowments that will invest in

early-stage life science innovation in communities with high growth

potential as well as focused endowments to address global health

challenges including, but not limited to, cancer, diabetes, and

Alzheimer’s disease. AZBio is working with SFO to build the first of the

endowments under the HCIF umbrella, Healthcare Impact Foundation-Arizona

or AZ-HCIF.

Once it reaches its endowment goal of $200 million, AZ-HCIF can be

expected to yield $10 million or more in available early stage capital

for Arizona life science innovator companies and other support for the

Arizona life science ecosystem every year. The project also includes

additional fundraising goals for direct impact funds that can accelerate

the process while the endowment builds and matures.

“This project will help accelerate momentum across the cluster by

complementing the recent EDA support that has helped to build best-in

class incubators,” stated Russ Yelton, chair of the AZ-HCIF board of

trustees. “The availability of additional, local capital will enable

select companies to achieve milestones and fuel their growth; these

companies in turn will enhance the long-term economic vitality of the

region by attracting additional private investment as they grow.”

The Arizona Bioscience Cluster Sustainable Seed Fund Project was

developed by AZBio and supported by AZBio’s Board of Directors, Stetson

Family Office, the Flinn Foundation, leaders from Arizona’s public and

private universities, members of the life science and business sectors,

the Arizona Commerce Authority, and the cities of Flagstaff, Peoria,

Phoenix, and Tempe, Arizona.

“A strength of Arizona’s bioindustry is the way people from across the

state come together to achieve a common goal,” stated Kristen Swingle,

chair of the AZBio Board of Directors. “We are deeply grateful to the

EDA for providing resources that can help the Arizona Bioscience

Cluster Sustainable Seed Fund Project move forward faster and look

forward to working with all of our partners to achieve its aggressive

and impactful goals.”

The full list of 2018 i6 grantees can be found on the EDA RIS 2018

i6 Challenge webpage. 2018 Seed Fund Support Program grantees are

highlighted on the 2018

Seed Fund program page.

The Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIE), housed within the

U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA),

leads the Regional Innovation Strategies Program to spur innovation

capacity-building activities in regions across the nation. The program

is authorized through the America COMPETES reauthorization Act of 2010,

and has received dedicated appropriations since FY2014.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to

lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting

competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and

success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department

of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed

communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American

innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV

Images available upon request.

Contacts

AZBio Media Contact:

Joan Koerber-Walker, Arizona

Bioindustry Association

jkw@azbio.org

480-332-9636

