CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ABOR--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced that Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman (USAF

Retired), Chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, is the recipient of

the 2018 AZBio Award for Public Service. Shoopman will be honored by

Arizona’s bioscience and business communities for his leadership and

service to the people of Arizona at the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3,

2018 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman (USAF Retired) was a recognized and

accomplished leader long before Arizona had a bioscience industry. As it

emerged, he has devoted his talents and expertise to help our bioscience

industry grow to where it is today and to where it can be tomorrow.

The Air Force core values—integrity first, service before self, and

excellence in all we do—are a commitment each Airman makes when joining

the Air Force.

America’s veterans often bring the core values that they have lived by

in the service into civilian life. Ron Shoopman, a former General

Officer and Wing Commander of the 162nd Fighter Wing, commanding the

International F-16 Training Wing for the United States Air Force is a

notable example of this.

Integrity First

Shoopman is well known in the Arizona leadership community for his sense

of fairness, his ability to build consensus and an ability to bring

people together to achieve shared goals.

Service Before Self

Gov. Jan Brewer appointed Ron Shoopman to an eight-year term on the

Arizona Board of Regents in March 2014. He currently serves as chair of

the board and chair of the Regents Executive Committee and Regents Award

Selection Committee. Regent Shoopman is an ex officio member of the

Finance, Capital and Resources Committee, Audit Committee, Academic

Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee and the Research and Health

Sciences Committee. He also represents the Arizona Board of Regents on

the Campus Research Corporation Board. Additionally, he serves on the

board of the Center for the Future of Arizona and as Chair of the

Southern Arizona’s Making Action Possible Dashboard Advisory Board.

Shoopman served as president/CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership

Council (SALC) from 2004 – 2018. Under his leadership the group has

doubled in size and has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments.

The nearly 150 CEO’s of SALC are actively involved in creating a vibrant

future for the Tucson region and state of Arizona by engaging the

critical issues of education, infrastructure, healthcare, governance as

well as science and technology.

“The recognition of Ron’s leadership and lifetime of service is well

deserved,” said Ted Maxwell, President/CEO of the Southern Arizona

Leadership Council. “Ron’s ability and desire to bring people and

resources together through collaboration has changed the playing field

for bioscience and venture capital communities in Arizona.”

Excellence In All We Do

As chair of the Arizona Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee, along

with vice chair Mark Slater, PhD of the Honor Health Research Institute,

Shoopman leads a coalition of over 90 executives in guiding activities

designed to achieve the Roadmaps objectives.

The Arizona Bioscience Roadmap is a long-term strategic plan originally

commissioned by the Flinn Foundation in 2002 and updated in 2014 with

the goal of Arizona becoming globally competitive and a national leader

in select areas of the biosciences by 2025.

He has been a strong advocate for building Arizona’s educational

infrastructure in our K-12 educational systems, at our community

colleges, and at Arizona’s three public universities. He is also a

founding board member of Tucson Values Teachers which is an education

and business partnership created to address the issues of the teacher

workforce and positively impact the quality of the region’s education

system.

Shoopman is the founding co-chair of the Arizona Bioscience Board (ABB)

along with bioscience industry veteran Mara Aspinall. ABB is led by CEOs

in multiple industries dedicated to improving the availability of

venture capital in Arizona to help drive the growth of the state’s

innovation economy.

For his commitment to building a thriving bioscience community in

Arizona and his work on behalf of today’s and tomorrow’s life science

innovators, Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman (USAF Retired),

Chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, is being honored with the 2018

AZBio Public Service Award.

A key component of Arizona

Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings

together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors

from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and

innovators. The AZBio

Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix

Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.

Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement

and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,

and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award

ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of

fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and

universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and patient

advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta are

presented by AZBio and the Arizona

Commerce Authority.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White

Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and

healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region

with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the

Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a

collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the

region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment

into privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,

medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies

have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life

science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented

at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200

million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.

For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com.

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV.

Images available upon request.

Contacts

AZBio Media Contact:

Arizona Bioindustry Association

Joan

Koerber-Walker, 480-332-9636

jkw@azbio.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles