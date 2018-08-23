today announced that Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman (USAF
Retired), Chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, is the recipient of
the 2018 AZBio Award for Public Service. Shoopman will be honored by
Arizona’s bioscience and business communities for his leadership and
service to the people of Arizona at the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3,
2018 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman (USAF Retired) was a recognized and
accomplished leader long before Arizona had a bioscience industry. As it
emerged, he has devoted his talents and expertise to help our bioscience
industry grow to where it is today and to where it can be tomorrow.
The Air Force core values—integrity first, service before self, and
excellence in all we do—are a commitment each Airman makes when joining
the Air Force.
America’s veterans often bring the core values that they have lived by
in the service into civilian life. Ron Shoopman, a former General
Officer and Wing Commander of the 162nd Fighter Wing, commanding the
International F-16 Training Wing for the United States Air Force is a
notable example of this.
Integrity First
Shoopman is well known in the Arizona leadership community for his sense
of fairness, his ability to build consensus and an ability to bring
people together to achieve shared goals.
Service Before Self
Gov. Jan Brewer appointed Ron Shoopman to an eight-year term on the
Arizona Board of Regents in March 2014. He currently serves as chair of
the board and chair of the Regents Executive Committee and Regents Award
Selection Committee. Regent Shoopman is an ex officio member of the
Finance, Capital and Resources Committee, Audit Committee, Academic
Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee and the Research and Health
Sciences Committee. He also represents the Arizona Board of Regents on
the Campus Research Corporation Board. Additionally, he serves on the
board of the Center for the Future of Arizona and as Chair of the
Southern Arizona’s Making Action Possible Dashboard Advisory Board.
Shoopman served as president/CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership
Council (SALC) from 2004 – 2018. Under his leadership the group has
doubled in size and has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments.
The nearly 150 CEO’s of SALC are actively involved in creating a vibrant
future for the Tucson region and state of Arizona by engaging the
critical issues of education, infrastructure, healthcare, governance as
well as science and technology.
“The recognition of Ron’s leadership and lifetime of service is well
deserved,” said Ted Maxwell, President/CEO of the Southern Arizona
Leadership Council. “Ron’s ability and desire to bring people and
resources together through collaboration has changed the playing field
for bioscience and venture capital communities in Arizona.”
Excellence In All We Do
As chair of the Arizona Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee, along
with vice chair Mark Slater, PhD of the Honor Health Research Institute,
Shoopman leads a coalition of over 90 executives in guiding activities
designed to achieve the Roadmaps objectives.
The Arizona Bioscience Roadmap is a long-term strategic plan originally
commissioned by the Flinn Foundation in 2002 and updated in 2014 with
the goal of Arizona becoming globally competitive and a national leader
in select areas of the biosciences by 2025.
He has been a strong advocate for building Arizona’s educational
infrastructure in our K-12 educational systems, at our community
colleges, and at Arizona’s three public universities. He is also a
founding board member of Tucson Values Teachers which is an education
and business partnership created to address the issues of the teacher
workforce and positively impact the quality of the region’s education
system.
Shoopman is the founding co-chair of the Arizona Bioscience Board (ABB)
along with bioscience industry veteran Mara Aspinall. ABB is led by CEOs
in multiple industries dedicated to improving the availability of
venture capital in Arizona to help drive the growth of the state’s
innovation economy.
For his commitment to building a thriving bioscience community in
Arizona and his work on behalf of today’s and tomorrow’s life science
innovators, Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman (USAF Retired),
Chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, is being honored with the 2018
AZBio Public Service Award.
A key component of Arizona
Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings
together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors
from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and
innovators. The AZBio
Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix
Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.
Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement
and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,
and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award
ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of
fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and
universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and patient
advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta are
presented by AZBio and the Arizona
Commerce Authority.
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White
Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and
healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region
with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the
Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a
collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the
region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment
into privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,
medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies
have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life
science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented
at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200
million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.
For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.
For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com.
For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.
