today announced that on October 3, 2018, Arizona’s Life Science and
Business Community will come together to honor Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff
with the Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement at
the AZBio Awards and Life Science Fiesta.
Dr. Von Hoff is being recognized for a career that includes pioneering
new treatments for some of the deadliest cancers, his leadership of
prestigious organizations, his mentorship of generations of physician
researchers, and his work with innovative companies that share his
passion for developing new treatment options for patients. This body of
work combines to create his greatest achievement, each extra hour, day,
or year that a cancer patient has with the people they love and who love
them.
The impact Dr. Von Hoff has made cannot be measured. It extends to every
patient he has cared for and beyond, to the patients he may never meet,
but who will benefit from the innovations that he has shepherded along
the long journey of discovery and development, so that they have better
options and more hope for a longer, healthier life.
Daniel D. Von Hoff, M.D., F.A.C.P. FASCO, FAACR holds the Virginia G.
Piper Distinguished Chair for Innovative Cancer Research at HonorHealth
Clinical Research Institute and Medical Director of Research at
McKesson Specialty Health, and serves as the Chief Scientific Officer
for US Oncology Research, specializing in phase I clinical trials. He is
also Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Von Hoff is Physician in Chief, Distinguished Professor at the
Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen),
an affiliate of City of Hope.
From 1999–2004, Dr. Von Hoff served as director of the University of
Arizona's Arizona Cancer Center, which was founded by his mentor and
friend Dr. Sydney Salmon.
Dr. Von Hoff has helped more than 120 anticancer drugs move from bench
to bedside. His major interest is in the development of new anticancer
agents, both in the clinic and in the laboratory. He and his colleagues
were involved in the beginning of the development of many FDA approved
agents we now use routinely, including: mitoxantrone, fludarabine,
paclitaxel, docetaxel, gemcitabine, irinotecan, nelarabine,
capecitabine, lapatinib, vismodegib, nab-paclitaxel, nal-IRI, and
multiple others.
His clinical trial work has led to the approval of three of the four
drugs approved by the FDA for treatment of patients with advanced
pancreatic cancer. At present, he and his colleagues are concentrating
on the development of molecularly targeted therapies, particularly for
patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
In the world of science and medicine, the publishing process is an
essential component in how information on new innovations are validated
and shared. Dr. Von Hoff has published more than 734 papers, 141 book
chapters and over 1,170 abstracts. Dr. Von Hoff received the 2010 David
A. Karnofsky Memorial Award from the American Society of Clinical
Oncology for his outstanding contributions to cancer research leading to
significant improvement in patient care.
For a lifetime of leadership, vision, and commitment to making life
better for patients in Arizona and around the world, Dr. Daniel D. Von
Hoff is being honored with the 2018 Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for
Lifetime Achievement.
A key component of Arizona
Bioscience Week, the AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings
together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors
from around the country to celebrate life science innovation and
innovators. The AZBio
Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix
Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.
Von Hoff, and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers,
educators, and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following
the award ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the
work of 50 students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and
universities, along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and
patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta
are presented by AZBio and the Arizona
Commerce Authority.
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White
Hat 2018) on October 4, 2018, brings together the next generation of
biotech and healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest
Region, with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at
the Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a
collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the
region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment
into privately held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,
medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies
have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life
science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented
at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200
million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.
For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, go to AZBio.org/AZBW2018.
For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.
For more information on Dr. Von Hoff, visit https://www.azbio.org/arizona-bioscience-community-to-honor-dr-daniel-d-von-hoff-with-the-azbio-pioneer-award-for-lifetime-achievement.
About AZBio
For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported
life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key
component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only
statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience
industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life
science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business
organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,
MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value
delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people
in Arizona and around the world.
For more information visit www.AZBio.org
and www.AZBio.TV
Images available upon request.
Contacts
Arizona Bioindustry Association
Joan Koerber-Walker, 480-332-9636