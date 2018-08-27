CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced that on October 3, 2018, Arizona’s Life Science and

Business Community will come together to honor Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff

with the Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement at

the AZBio Awards and Life Science Fiesta.

Dr. Von Hoff is being recognized for a career that includes pioneering

new treatments for some of the deadliest cancers, his leadership of

prestigious organizations, his mentorship of generations of physician

researchers, and his work with innovative companies that share his

passion for developing new treatment options for patients. This body of

work combines to create his greatest achievement, each extra hour, day,

or year that a cancer patient has with the people they love and who love

them.

The impact Dr. Von Hoff has made cannot be measured. It extends to every

patient he has cared for and beyond, to the patients he may never meet,

but who will benefit from the innovations that he has shepherded along

the long journey of discovery and development, so that they have better

options and more hope for a longer, healthier life.

Daniel D. Von Hoff, M.D., F.A.C.P. FASCO, FAACR holds the Virginia G.

Piper Distinguished Chair for Innovative Cancer Research at HonorHealth

Clinical Research Institute and Medical Director of Research at

McKesson Specialty Health, and serves as the Chief Scientific Officer

for US Oncology Research, specializing in phase I clinical trials. He is

also Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ.

Dr. Von Hoff is Physician in Chief, Distinguished Professor at the

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen),

an affiliate of City of Hope.

From 1999–2004, Dr. Von Hoff served as director of the University of

Arizona's Arizona Cancer Center, which was founded by his mentor and

friend Dr. Sydney Salmon.

Dr. Von Hoff has helped more than 120 anticancer drugs move from bench

to bedside. His major interest is in the development of new anticancer

agents, both in the clinic and in the laboratory. He and his colleagues

were involved in the beginning of the development of many FDA approved

agents we now use routinely, including: mitoxantrone, fludarabine,

paclitaxel, docetaxel, gemcitabine, irinotecan, nelarabine,

capecitabine, lapatinib, vismodegib, nab-paclitaxel, nal-IRI, and

multiple others.

His clinical trial work has led to the approval of three of the four

drugs approved by the FDA for treatment of patients with advanced

pancreatic cancer. At present, he and his colleagues are concentrating

on the development of molecularly targeted therapies, particularly for

patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In the world of science and medicine, the publishing process is an

essential component in how information on new innovations are validated

and shared. Dr. Von Hoff has published more than 734 papers, 141 book

chapters and over 1,170 abstracts. Dr. Von Hoff received the 2010 David

A. Karnofsky Memorial Award from the American Society of Clinical

Oncology for his outstanding contributions to cancer research leading to

significant improvement in patient care.

For a lifetime of leadership, vision, and commitment to making life

better for patients in Arizona and around the world, Dr. Daniel D. Von

Hoff is being honored with the 2018 Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for

Lifetime Achievement.

A key component of Arizona

Bioscience Week, the AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings

together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors

from around the country to celebrate life science innovation and

innovators. The AZBio

Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix

Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.

Von Hoff, and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers,

educators, and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following

the award ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the

work of 50 students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and

universities, along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and

patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta

are presented by AZBio and the Arizona

Commerce Authority.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White

Hat 2018) on October 4, 2018, brings together the next generation of

biotech and healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest

Region, with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at

the Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a

collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the

region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment

into privately held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,

medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies

have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life

science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented

at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200

million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, go to AZBio.org/AZBW2018.

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

For more information on Dr. Von Hoff, visit https://www.azbio.org/arizona-bioscience-community-to-honor-dr-daniel-d-von-hoff-with-the-azbio-pioneer-award-for-lifetime-achievement.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV

Images available upon request.

Contacts

Arizona Bioindustry Association

Joan Koerber-Walker, 480-332-9636

jkw@azbio.org

