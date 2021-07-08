Arizona blackout risk, costs could rise with California power-export policy

Electric customers in Arizona and across the West could face a higher risk of blackouts and increased energy costs, after a ruling allowing California’s main grid operator to limit some electric power exports to other states, Arizona utilities and regulators say.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently approved a plan by the California Independent System Operator, or CAISO, to give in-state power transfers priority over some interstate power exports through its system, when demand for power is high and supplies are tight.

The plan to favor in-state power deliveries over some interstate sales was proposed in the wake of a regionwide heat wave last August that prompted CAISO to impose rolling blackouts for two days to stave off a larger system collapse.

Like other system operators, CAISO handles power transmission among its in-state utility members while also operating a competitive wholesale electricity market that facilitates interstate transfers of power to utilities across the West.

CAISO says the priority change, part of a tariff filed with FERC in April, is needed to ensure its member in-state utilities have the capacity to deliver the power they need, stressing the measure is temporary and would only be used during times of significant stress on the grid.