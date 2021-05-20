Arizona brick-and-mortars see greater economic activity

Last month, however, those services actually shed 3,600 jobs. By contrast, there are some signs of life in the more traditional retail sectors, with job gains in department stores.

"With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and just the precautions that businesses have been taking, the health precautions, we have seen more economic activity within the traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores over the last couple of months," said Doug Walls, the marketing information director for the state Office of Economic Opportunity.

Elsewhere in the economy, construction added 400 jobs last month. That brings total employment to about 133,500.

It also means 82% of the construction jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic have been recovered.

One thing that may help spur that along is a general upward trend in the number of permits developers took out for new private housing. As of last month that figure was 5,243, a 16.6% increase from a year earlier.

But that still is far from the peak of more than 9,000 a month from the early 2000s. That's when developers were building as fast as they could, people were buying based on easy credit, speculators were investing, prices were skyrocketing — and then the housing bubble burst as homeowners abandoned their properties as they found themselves owing more on their property than it was worth.

