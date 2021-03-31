Arizona businesses get another 60 days to apply for pandemic relief assistance

“We’ve heard from various small businesses all over the state as far as some have been able to keep their payroll because of the PPP,” Dubey said. “Some have been able to just sustain their business model, and you know, these are people’s life dreams they’ve worked their whole lives establishing their small business.”

Despite some gripes about the early roll-out of the program, Arizona business officials said the program is now working out – and welcome.

“This comprehensive approach to make sure that businesses are invested in as we recover from the pandemic is really important,” said Thomas Barr, vice president of business development at Local First Arizona.

“Consumer confidence is on the rise and more and more people are feeling comfortable visiting business but we need to be really vigilant to ensure that we emerge out of the pandemic stronger than before,” Barr said.

One critical element of the extension is that applications that meet the May 31 filing deadline will be considered for an additional 30 days. That additional grace period will make a big difference, said Chad Heinrich, Arizona director for the National Federation of Independent Business.