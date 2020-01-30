Arizona CBD Regulatory Snapshot, 2019: Hemp Allowed - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Arizona CBD Regulatory Snapshot: Hemp Allowed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In general, CBD is legal in Arizona, though it is regulated by various laws. This would depend on the source of the CBD, such as hemp, and the final CBD products, such as foods and cosmetics, which carry further restrictions.

Although there is some uncertainty surrounding some of Arizona's CBD laws, e.g. importing and exporting, this analysis provides clear insight and guidance for you to operate effectively in this market.

Key Topics Covered



  1. Hemp plant


  2. Cultivation/THC


  3. Processing


  4. Permits


  5. Import/export


  6. Extracts general


  7. Finished products


  8. Foodstuff


  9. Cosmetics


  10. Vaping

