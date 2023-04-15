Gas prices continued to rise sharply this week — with Arizona prices rising faster than the nation and Tucson prices jumping more than 25 cents per gallon — amid strong demand and high oil prices, AAA says.

Arizona's average gas price jumped 17 cents in a week to $4.54 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average rose 8 cents to $3.66 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price rose 26 cents to an average of $4.46 per gallon.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the state's lowest average gas price Friday at $3.96 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the highest at $4.95 per gallon.

In the past month, the statewide average gas price has risen about 60 cents per gallon, while Tucson's average price is up more than 80 cents.

AAA said the price surge is due to the high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which is hovering in the low-$80s per barrel. The national average has risen daily since March 29.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "And as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”