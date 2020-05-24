Arizona gets $16.5M from feds to help low-income families with utility bills

More low-income Arizonans will get help with their utility bills thanks to a recent infusion of $16.5 million in new federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

Nine tribal governments also are getting about $1 million in new CARES Act funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a longstanding federal program that funds short-term utility-bill assistance to low-income households.

The new LIHEAP money is the state’s share of $900 million in supplemental CARES Act funding released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in mid-May.

Arizona Corporation Commission member Lea Márquez Peterson urged low-income ratepayers to take advantage of the assistance, which is distributed by Pima County through partner agencies, including The Salvation Army, Chicanos Por La Causa and Interfaith Community Services.

“(The) additional LIHEAP funds will significantly help Arizona’s households in need during both the upcoming summer months and financial uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” Márquez Peterson said in announcing the new funding.

She said she was particularly glad to see new LIHEAP funding for the tribes, which includes more than $800,000 for the Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Last fiscal year, Arizona got a total of $22 million in regular LIHEAP funding, with $4 million going to Pima County.

Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Water and other utilities have suspended disconnections for nonpayment, extended payment plans and increased contributions to low-income assistance programs to help ratepayers cope with financial losses during the pandemic.