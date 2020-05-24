You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona gets $16.5M from feds to help low-income families with utility bills

Arizona gets $16.5M from feds to help low-income families with utility bills

Tropical Storm Lorena

Tucson Electric Power Co., Tucson Water and other utilities have suspended disconnections for nonpayment, extended payment plans and increased contributions to low-income assistance programs during the pandemic.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

More low-income Arizonans will get help with their utility bills thanks to a recent infusion of $16.5 million in new federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

Nine tribal governments also are getting about $1 million in new CARES Act funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a longstanding federal program that funds short-term utility-bill assistance to low-income households.

The new LIHEAP money is the state’s share of $900 million in supplemental CARES Act funding released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in mid-May.

Arizona Corporation Commission member Lea Márquez Peterson urged low-income ratepayers to take advantage of the assistance, which is distributed by Pima County through partner agencies, including The Salvation Army, Chicanos Por La Causa and Interfaith Community Services.

“(The) additional LIHEAP funds will significantly help Arizona’s households in need during both the upcoming summer months and financial uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” Márquez Peterson said in announcing the new funding.

She said she was particularly glad to see new LIHEAP funding for the tribes, which includes more than $800,000 for the Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Last fiscal year, Arizona got a total of $22 million in regular LIHEAP funding, with $4 million going to Pima County.

Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Water and other utilities have suspended disconnections for nonpayment, extended payment plans and increased contributions to low-income assistance programs to help ratepayers cope with financial losses during the pandemic.

TEP and its sister electric and gas utility, UniSource Energy Services, have contributed a combined $1 million to social service agencies to distribute for low-income energy assistance in their territories.

To qualify for LIHEAP payments, applicants must document that they meet income requirements. Priority is given to households with elderly members or children and people with disabilities or severe medical conditions.

Information on LIHEAP and other utility-assistance programs, including required documents and partner social-services agencies, is available at tucne.ws/pimaesp.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Where to get help

Southern Arizona agencies that offer short-term utility bill assistance for low-income households through LIHEAP and other sources:

Central Tucson area

• Chicanos Por La Causa, 882-0018

• Tucson Urban League, 791-9522

• Salvation Army, 795-9671

• Portable, Practical Educational Preparation Inc., 622-3553

• Primavera Foundation, 395-6420

• Interfaith Community Services, 297-6049

• Pima County Community Action Agency, 724-2667

Greater Pima County

• Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado - Salvation Army Green Valley, 625-3888

• Northwest Tucson - St. Vincent de Paul St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 219-7631

• Ajo - International Sonoran Desert Alliance, 387-3570

• Arivaca/Amado area - Arivaca Coordinating Council, 398-2771

• Catalina area - St. Vincent de Paul Santa Catalina, 825-8288

Cochise, Greenlee, Graham and Santa Cruz counties

Southeastern Arizona Community Action Agency, (928) 428-4653

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News