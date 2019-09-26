Report Also Shows 2,600 Technology Jobs Have Been Added in Arizona Since the Start of 2019 and Confirms STEM Graduates are Staying and Working in the State
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To keep its constituents up to date on the advances in Arizona’s technology community, the Arizona Technology Council today announced the latest update of the 2019 Quarterly Arizona Technology Council Industry Impact Report.
Findings of the report include:
Arizona has a 40% higher job growth rate in the technology sector than the U.S. overall.
29.56% of Arizona science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) post-secondary graduates are staying in the state to work.
Arizona’s technology community has seen a 5.1% wage growth, indicating the state’s technology wages are 20% higher than the national average.
Since the start of 2019, Arizona added 2,600 technology jobs, bringing the total to 180,158.
“The data in our eImpact report demonstrates Arizona has been successful in attracting a wide variety of technology companies large and small,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “This is leading to both job growth and STEM talent staying in Arizona to work and live. The progress shows that Arizona is quickly becoming one of the leading technology hubs in the nation.”
On the Council’s behalf, the quarterly report is conducted by eImpact, an organization that creates web-based, data-reporting solutions designed to help cities, industries and planners drive effective policy, create new growth and engage stakeholders. The report is based on eImpact’s analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, CompTIA, AngelList and others. The complete report is available on the Council’s website here.
