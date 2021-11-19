Arizona holiday travelers can expect bigger crowds, higher costs

Arizonans traveling over the Thanksgiving Day holiday will face busier airports and roadways and some higher costs as the number of holiday trekkers nears pre-pandemic levels.
AAA predicts that 53.4 million people in the U.S. will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020 and within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
And air travel has almost completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year, the nonprofit travel association says.
With 6.4 million more people traveling this Thanksgiving — coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers — people should prepare for roads and airports to be “noticeably more crowded,” AAA said.
Air travel
Especially with international travel reopening, air travelers should plan for long lines and extra time for security checks, and masks are still required for passengers 2 years old and up, in airports and on flights.
AAA suggests that domestic travelers arrive at the airport two hours ahead of departure time, and international travelers arrive three hours ahead.
More than 60,000 passengers are scheduled to travel through Tucson International Airport between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, an increase of at least 50% compared to 2020 levels and just shy of the pre-pandemic benchmark set in 2019, the Tucson Airport Authority said.
The busiest days at TIA in the upcoming holiday period are the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving, followed closely by the Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to the holiday, the authority said.
Restaurants and stores at the Tucson airport have reopened with COVID-19 measures in place, and travelers can order and pay for food ahead for contactless pickup online through TIA's website at tucne.ws/tiaeatshop.
American Airlines, TIA's biggest carrier, plans to resume curbside check-in with a fee-based service expected to be in place next week, an airport official said.
Cheaper flights and a warning
Meanwhile, airfares have fallen since more holiday flights are available this year.
AAA found that the average lowest airfare this holiday weekend is 27.3% less than last year, at $132 one-way.
But think first before booking a last-minute discount travel deal.
The FBI's Phoenix office issued a warning about travel scams that can ensnare consumers looking for last-minute holiday travel deals, advising consumers to ignore robocalls and unsolicited messages, research service providers, get cancellation policies in writing and use a credit card instead of a debit card to make it easier to reverse fraudulent charges.
Behind the wheel
AAA expects 48.3 million holiday travelers will drive to their holiday destinations over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, up 8% from last year but still down about 3% from 2019, according to AAA, which partners with the research firm IHS Markit for its forecasts.
Those motorists will be paying some of the highest gas prices in years.
Nationally, gas prices are about 60% higher than a year ago at an average $3.41 per gallon of regular on Friday, while Arizona’s statewide average gas price has increased about 65% in a year to $3.73 per gallon.
The average price in Tucson, where prices are generally among the lowest in the state, was $3.56 per gallon — up nearly 80% from last year and about 5 cents higher than the lowest-priced market, the Sierra Vista-Douglas area.
Arizona motorists should see smooth sailing on the state’s highways, as the state Department of Transportation is suspending construction work that requires lane restrictions (though existing work-zone restrictions will remain in place). You can track traffic conditions at ADOT’s website, tucne.ws/1izs, on its mobile app, or by dialing 511.
Pricier stays
A hotel stay this Thanksgiving weekend will cost a lot more than last year, when the pandemic caused vacancy rates to soar.
AAA found the mid-range hotel rates have increased about 39% from last year, with average nightly rates ranging between $137 and $172 for AAA Approved Hotels.
