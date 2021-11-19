Arizona holiday travelers can expect bigger crowds, higher costs

Arizonans traveling over the Thanksgiving Day holiday will face busier airports and roadways and some higher costs as the number of holiday trekkers nears pre-pandemic levels.

AAA predicts that 53.4 million people in the U.S. will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020 and within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

And air travel has almost completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year, the nonprofit travel association says.

With 6.4 million more people traveling this Thanksgiving — coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers — people should prepare for roads and airports to be “noticeably more crowded,” AAA said.

Air travel

Especially with international travel reopening, air travelers should plan for long lines and extra time for security checks, and masks are still required for passengers 2 years old and up, in airports and on flights.

AAA suggests that domestic travelers arrive at the airport two hours ahead of departure time, and international travelers arrive three hours ahead.