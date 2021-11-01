Arizona homeowners in distress can get mortgage aid from new U.S. funding

Low- to middle-income Arizona homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage bills can now get help after an infusion of $197 million in new federal pandemic relief funding to the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The funding is for Arizona homeowners who experienced financial hardship, such as loss of income or increased health-care costs, related to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020, according to the Arizona Department of Housing.

The assistance is intended to prevent foreclosure, but recipients can also use the money to help with household expenses like utility, insurance and association bills.

Eligibility is limited to homeowners whose gross annual household income is 150% or less of the area’s median income, and it is only available for an applicant’s primary residence.

Income limits for Pima County residents range from $72,094 for a single homeowner to $102,938 for a four-member household.

An income eligibility calculator by county and other program information are available on the Housing Department’s website at haf.azhousing.gov.