Arizona lawmakers move to strip commission from mandating use of renewable energy

Griffin said she doesn’t read the language that way.

“To me, that means ... you don’t want to leave trenches open, you don’t want to have live wires hanging,” she said.

“We need to chime in on our ratepayers and pay attention to what the Corporation Commission is doing,” Griffin continued. “And many think they’re going over and above what they’re authorized to do.”

House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, said the issue is even simpler than that. He said the commission sets “just and reasonable rates” while the legislature sets energy policy.

Bowers said the experience in Texas during the ice storm proves his point, noting the images of frozen wind turbines, with Texans facing “collapsing water systems and contamination” when the power went out.

“It illuminates to me a very important fact, and that is a diversity of sources of energy, a robust diversity of reliable energy, is critical for maintaining life and protecting property,” he said.

But what happened in Texas is more complex than that.

The state is heavily dependent on natural gas with more than 50% of its electricity coming from that source. And many of those natural gas pipelines froze.