Arizona Nurses Association and Better Place Forests Partner to Recognize Fallen Nurses, Healthcare Workers in Arizona

The Heroes Memorial will capture the names of healthcare providers and frontline heroes, including nurses, who have died helping to fight COVID-19. In the upcoming weeks, AzNA will be requesting and confirming names to be inscribed on the Heroes Memorial. Those eligible include frontline workers in the healthcare system in the state of Arizona who have passed away from COVID-19 or as a result of their frontline work during the pandemic.

Sandy Gibson, Co-founder and CEO of Better Place Forests comments: “During the darkest and most dangerous moments of the pandemic, nurses and frontline healthcare providers throughout the United States risked their lives to help save others’. I am honored that we can help the Arizona Nurses Association recognize their local frontline heroes with a memorial in their honor.