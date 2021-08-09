Arizona OBGYN Affiliates Rebrands Practice, Announces Partnership with West Valley Women's Care

As a member partner of Women’s Health USA (WHUSA), a national leader in value-based care and practice management for the women’s health sector, AOA’s rebrand to Women’s Health Arizona signifies the next chapter in growth and evolution as the practice continues to expand its footprint in the Arizona market – providing the highest levels of clinical, technical and ethical standards in women’s healthcare across the region. Together with West Valley Women's Care, Women’s Health Arizona includes nearly 70 physicians and advanced practice providers and support team members .

“We are proud to welcome the West Valley team into our family. We’ve known these talented individuals for years and are excited to have them as an official member of our practice,” said Michael Urig, M.D., leading physician for Women’s Health Arizona. “As an established practice in the community, they bring with them uncompromised clinical excellence and a deep level of compassionate care. Our partnership is occurring at a very exciting time as we strategically move forward together under the new Women’s Health Arizona umbrella.”