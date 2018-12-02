BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, today announced the
first patients outside of a clinical trial have been successfully
implanted with the BTG Sentry device – the world’s first bioconvertible
IVC filter. The BTG Sentry filter is designed to provide protection from
Pulmonary Embolism (PE) for the period of transient risk and then
bioconvert to leave a patent, unobstructed IVC lumen, eliminating the
need to retrieve and addressing the typical filter-related complications
associated with conventional IVC filters.
Dr. Ayad K.M. Agha, Director of Interventional Radiology and an
interventional radiologist at Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology
Centers in Phoenix, Arizona, who performed the procedure on one of his
patients, said: “Traditional IVC filters are sometimes associated with a
variety of concerns. Placing the BTG Sentry filter gives me confidence
in reducing potential complications seen with conventional filters.
Using the BTG Sentry IVC filter only requires one visit which means my
patient doesn’t have to worry about coming back to make sure the filter
is retrieved. This is better for the patient and their families and
removes the risk of any complications that may arise on a follow up
procedure.”
The BTG Sentry filter is supported by two years of data available
through the SENTRY Trial, which was recently presented on podium at VIVA
in Las Vegas, NV and demonstrated no instances of filter tilt,
migration, embolization, fracture or IVC perforation through 24-months
of imaging-intensive follow up.
“We are excited to see this novel filter now available for patients and
are confident that it will make a real difference in the management of
PE – much like what we have seen in our SENTRY trial data,” said John
Sylvester, Chief Commercial Officer for BTG.
About the BTG Sentry Bioconvertible IVC Filter
The BTG Sentry Bioconvertible IVC filter is designed to provide
protection from PE for the period of transient risk and then bioconvert
to leave a patent, unobstructed IVC lumen, obviating the need to
retrieve and addressing the typical filter-related complications of
conventional IVC filters. U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k)
clearance for the Sentry device was obtained in 2017.
About the SENTRY Trial
is a prospective, single-arm, multicenter registry trial. In the study,
129 patients requiring temporary protection against PE were enrolled at
23 sites in the United States, Europe, and Chile. The 12-month data was
published earlier this year in the Journal of Vascular and
Interventional Radiology.
About BTG
BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine.
Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients
through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of
products that advance the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions.
BTG’s Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients
overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG,
please visit: btgplc.com.
