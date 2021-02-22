Arizona pecan growers continue to take financial hit from Trump-era tariffs

“It helps us use the water more efficiently — we can put the water exactly where we want it, we can use the sprinkler system to apply fertilizer, rather than run machinery through there,” Walden said, citing the high costs of equipment and crews and the undesirable soil compaction that farm implements can cause.

Meanwhile, pecan growers continued to suffer from lower prices blamed largely on tariffs imposed by China in response to tariffs set on Chinese goods by the Trump administration in 2018.

China’s retaliatory 47% tariff on pecans, on top of an existing 10% duty, warded off Chinese pecan buyers, leading to an oversupply that depressed prices for U.S. nuts.

Chinese tariffs on tree nuts imported from the U.S. ranged from 20% to 25% in 2020, after China eased some retaliatory tariffs and allowed importers to apply for exemptions, according to the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

Walden said that although Green Valley Pecan does not export nuts directly to China, it affects the company indirectly in a big way.

“It does make a difference — you do feel it, because China was a huge player for a good while, and then they basically got shut out of the market,” he said.

There are signs the Chinese market is coming back, with a 49% increase in pecan exports to Asia for the marketing season that began in September, according to the American Pecan Council, though exports remain a fraction of the level of 2018 before the trade war.

