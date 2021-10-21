Arizona regains virtually all of the private sector jobs lost in the pandemic

"It's typical in times of economic expansion to see the quits rate go up," he said. "And in times of economic contraction (is) where you see the quits rate go down."

And there's another indicator.

In the past year, the average hourly wage nationally has risen 4.6%, to $30.85. That reflects companies having to pay more to attract and retain workers.

The increase wasn't quite as sharp in Arizona, with a 2.5% boost. And that continues to keep wages here below the national average, at $28.38.

Overall, the state finally has regained 99.6% of the 320,200 private sector jobs it has lost since the recession began.

Some sectors are doing far better, led by trade and transportation, which has recovered 173% of the lost jobs. Many of those are in warehouse and delivery workers, all related to increasing online sales.

There also has been strong recovery in hotel employment. And Walls said there is reason to believe that will get even better.

He cited figures from the Transportation Security Administration of "airport throughput," the number of passengers willing to get on a plane.