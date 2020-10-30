Arizona regulators give tentative OK to new clean-energy rules

But Burns said the comparison with Proposition 127 is “apples to oranges,” noting that the rules have built-in flexibility and future commissions could change or refine them.

“That (Prop. 127) would have locked us into an unchangeable system that could create all kinds of havoc,” said Burns, a former legislator who will leave the commission in January after serving the maximum two terms.

“This is making recommendation to next commission, and it may or may not go beyond that,” he said. “I think the importance of having the standards or the mandate, or whatever you want to call it, is it's important for the economic development of the state.”

Burns noted that companies contemplating moving to the state want to see a commitment to clean energy to align with their corporate goals.

Dunn said Proposition 127 failed largely because it was being funded and pushed by an out-of-state group.

“Voters didn’t like an outside group coming in with that, but we’re stepping up and doing something different.”