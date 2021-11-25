Arizona regulators Olson, O'Connor look to ban utilities from requiring workers to be vaxed

“Workers should not have to choose between losing their jobs or being forced to receive a vaccine against their will,” Olson said in a press release.

O’Connor asked his fellow commissioners — fellow Republican and ACC Chair Lea Marquez Peterson, and Democrats Anna Tovar and Sandra Kennedy — to join him in “voting for freedom of choice for our fellow Arizona citizens.”

In an interview with The Arizona Republic in May, O’Connor questioned the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and acknowledged spreading widely debunked information from a vaccine-conspiracy theorist.

In their letter, Olson and O’Connor cited a Nov. 12 ruling by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which recently upheld a stay on the OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate reasoning that the mandate “raises serious constitutional concerns” and “grossly exceeds [its] statutory authority.”

It’s unclear whether the federal vaccine mandate will take effect, whether the Corporation Commission can legally block compliance with a federal rule, or whether the commission will even bring the matter to a vote.

But Tucson Electric Power says it expects that new federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates for large employers or federal contractors will apply to the company and its employees.