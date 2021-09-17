Arizona regulators to get earful on clean-energy report at town halls

The public can weigh in on a recent state-commissioned report on the cost of moving Arizona to 100% carbon-free energy at a series of virtual town halls hosted next week by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

And judging by comments already filed in the matter, regulators will get an earful.

The report by Ascend Analytics analyzed the resource plans filed by Tucson Electric Power Co. and Arizona Public Service and concluded that shifting to 100% carbon-free power such as solar and wind would have a “low to moderate” impact on customer bills.

The report was requested by the commission as it looks to finalize draft state clean-energy rules requiring state-regulated utilities including TEP and APS to generate all of their power from carbon-free sources like solar, wind and nuclear by 2070.

But environmental and consumer advocates have panned the study as incomplete and worthless, saying it was biased because it was based on utility projections and ignored the benefits of renewable energy and energy efficiency.