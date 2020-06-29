Arizona restaurants see decline in customers as coronavirus cases surge

Restaurants across the country saw fewer customers in mid-June as coronavirus cases surged in multiple states, Arizona included.
Customer transactions at chain restaurants fell 13% from the previous year in the week ending June 21, according to The NPD Group, a data and consulting firm.
It was the first time in two months that transactions didn’t improve week-over-week.
Restaurant transactions fell in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Nevada, all of which reported spikes in coronavirus cases.
“The U.S. restaurant industry’s road to recovery is going to have some bumps along the way,” said NPD food industry analyst David Portalatin.
Some of the states that have been reporting the highest number of new cases experienced steeper declines in major restaurant chain customer transactions, NPD said in a news release. Arizona, with a well-publicized surge in cases, saw a 5-point decline in year-over-year transactions in the week, according to NPD.
Restaurant transactions in Florida, Nevada, and North Carolina, all of which reported spikes in COVID cases, declined 2 points, 4 points and 5 points respectively, the news release said. Customer transactions in California and Texas, both of which have a large number of restaurants, were flat compared to prior week.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
