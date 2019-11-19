By the numbers

55 million

Expected number of Americans planning to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving

3.2%

Projected increase in the number of Arizonans planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday

166,000

Round number of passengers expected to travel through Tucson International Airport over a 13-day holiday period

7%

Projected increase in holiday flights at TIA from 2018

$75

The nationwide average daily rental-car rate for the holiday period

Source: AAA, Tucson Airport Authority