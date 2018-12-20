Council Members May Benefit from Significant Savings and Gain Access
to Banner|Aetna’s Member Portal for Finding Doctors, Checking Claims,
Prescriptions and More
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20x2020?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#20x2020lt;/agt;--To provide Arizona technology companies with better access to premium
healthcare, the Arizona
Technology Council today announced that it is working with Banner|Aetna
to offer Council members an opportunity to enroll in Banner|Aetna’s new
Health Benefits
Program, effective immediately. The program has the potential to
offer significant savings and an easy to use patient-centered,
technology-focused online platform for finding the correct doctor,
checking claims, prescriptions and more.
“Engaging with Banner|Aetna to provide a premium healthcare program is a
big benefit to Arizona’s technology industry,” said Steven G. Zylstra,
president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “By becoming a Council
member, this critical resource can help technology companies attract
top-talent and boost the physical, mental and financial health of all
employees.”
Banner|Aetna is a new healthcare company in Arizona, which was created
as a result of the collaboration between two industry leaders in
healthcare and health insurance: Banner Health and Aetna. The program
offered by the Council is self-funded for groups that have up to 50
eligible employees and that can enroll at least five employees.
Benefits of the program include:
Up to 22.5 percent savings when selecting providers within the
Banner|Aetna performance network which features: Banner Health
Network, HonorHealth and Innovation Care Partners
The ability for employers to offer up to four of the 33 plans provided
on two networks
Access to the online member portal which features the redesigned
DocFind search engine to help patients connect with the correct doctor
and other resources
An integrated customer service line that provides one number to
connect with both healthcare and insurance resources
Significant savings on the Apple Watch® - for as low as $25 plus tax
“The Banner Health and Aetna collaboration was developed to streamline
the healthcare process, save costs and provide critical care to those in
need,” said Rhian Madrid, manager, Small Group Sales, Banner|Aetna. “We
are proud to contribute to the success of the Arizona technology
community by offering this program to all members.”
To find out more about the Arizona Technology Council’s members-only
Health Benefits Program, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org/member-discount/
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
Actual results may vary. Comparison is to Aetna's broad network
plans. Savings may be less when compared to other value-based network
plans.
