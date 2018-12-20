Council Members May Benefit from Significant Savings and Gain Access

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20x2020?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#20x2020lt;/agt;--To provide Arizona technology companies with better access to premium

healthcare, the Arizona

Technology Council today announced that it is working with Banner|Aetna

to offer Council members an opportunity to enroll in Banner|Aetna’s new

Health Benefits

Program, effective immediately. The program has the potential to

offer significant savings and an easy to use patient-centered,

technology-focused online platform for finding the correct doctor,

checking claims, prescriptions and more.

“Engaging with Banner|Aetna to provide a premium healthcare program is a

big benefit to Arizona’s technology industry,” said Steven G. Zylstra,

president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “By becoming a Council

member, this critical resource can help technology companies attract

top-talent and boost the physical, mental and financial health of all

employees.”

Banner|Aetna is a new healthcare company in Arizona, which was created

as a result of the collaboration between two industry leaders in

healthcare and health insurance: Banner Health and Aetna. The program

offered by the Council is self-funded for groups that have up to 50

eligible employees and that can enroll at least five employees.

Benefits of the program include:



  • Up to 22.5 percent savings when selecting providers within the
    Banner|Aetna performance network which features: Banner Health
    Network, HonorHealth and Innovation Care Partners


  • The ability for employers to offer up to four of the 33 plans provided
    on two networks


  • Access to the online member portal which features the redesigned
    DocFind search engine to help patients connect with the correct doctor
    and other resources


  • An integrated customer service line that provides one number to
    connect with both healthcare and insurance resources


  • Significant savings on the Apple Watch® - for as low as $25 plus tax

“The Banner Health and Aetna collaboration was developed to streamline

the healthcare process, save costs and provide critical care to those in

need,” said Rhian Madrid, manager, Small Group Sales, Banner|Aetna. “We

are proud to contribute to the success of the Arizona technology

community by offering this program to all members.”

To find out more about the Arizona Technology Council’s members-only

Health Benefits Program, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org/member-discount/

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

Actual results may vary. Comparison is to Aetna's broad network

plans. Savings may be less when compared to other value-based network

plans.

