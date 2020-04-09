Arizona School of Real Estate and Business Transitions Classes to Live Stream

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona School of Real Estate and Business (ASREB), the leading real estate educator for both online and classroom learning in Arizona, has transitioned classroom real estate pre-licensing courses to an online synchronous live stream format, to minimize risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to students, staff, and community. Synchronous live stream means the instructor and students are separated only by distance and not time, allowing for real-time interaction between students and instructor. These courses are now available immediately for students that would prefer to take instructor-led courses rather than the traditional online courses that ASREB also offers.
ASREB began working to transition real estate pre-licensing courses to the online live stream format when the Arizona Department of Real Estate granted education providers permission to hold live stream courses. ASREB went live with this new format in late March. These courses provide the same materials, instructors, and classroom participation as in-person courses, just in a safe and distant environment.
“We recognize this is a difficult time for many people, and we want our students and communities to know that we are here to support them,” said Greg Muir, Executive Vice President of ASREB. “We have extended our virtual hours that our team is available to help students and real estate licensees. We have added virtual instructor office hours, virtual open houses, and student support available six days a week to help individuals who are looking to complete licensing or continuing education during this time. We believe it is important to continue to be able to connect instructors with individuals to share real-life experiences, answer questions, and help apply concepts regarding the practice of real estate.”
ASREB also offers live streaming courses for contract writing, real estate broker licensing, and continuing education.
“Providing a safe environment where students can pursue career education remains our top priority at Arizona School of Real Estate and Business,” said Greg Muir. “Whether students choose to get their education online at their own pace or learn from an instructor in a virtual classroom, our students can expect the same quality course material developed and delivered by leading industry experts and a community that truly cares about our students and their well-being.”
For more information on current regulations and guidance directed by the Arizona Department of Real Estate, please visit https://www.azre.gov/. For more information on Arizona School of Real Estate and Business’ response to Covid-19, visit https://www.asreb.com/helpful-information-about-coronavirus/.
About Arizona School of Real Estate & Business
Arizona School of Real Estate & Business has offered licensing courses for the real estate, mortgage, home inspection, appraisal, and insurance industries for the past 50 years. The school also supports a leading industry publication, featuring national and local expert writers and columnists. For more information, visit www.asreb.com.
