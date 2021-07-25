Arizona Sonoran Appoints Rita Adiani as SVP Strategy and Corporate Development

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran Mining President and CEO stated, “Rita has been an integral part of our success to date as an Advisor to the Company, and I am delighted she has agreed to join us on a full-time basis. As we continue to advance the Cactus copper porphyry Project through the various stages of technical studies, we will benefit from her expertise in corporate finance, capital markets and law.”

Ms. Adiani has over 16 years of experience in the mining industry spanning executive industry roles, investment banking and corporate law. Ms. Adiani has been Senior Adviser to ASCU USA since January 2021 and has been responsible for leading execution of all corporate finance activities. Previously, she was Executive Vice President of Xiana Mining Inc., a copper producer and developer in Chile where she was Head of Business Development and was responsible for group finance & corporate finance matters. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director in the mining team at NRG Capital Partners in London and also served as Vice President within the Mining M&A Team at Société Générale. Ms. Adiani has advised and been involved in transactions in excess of US$10 billion during the course of her career, including landmark industry transactions. She was Senior Corporate Finance Manager for La Mancha Resources (reporting to the CFO), which remains one of the largest private investors in the gold sector with over US$1 billion of assets under management. She is also admitted to practice as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales (currently non-practicing) and practiced corporate law at Linklaters LLP in London and Dubai from 2006-2011.