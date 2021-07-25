Arizona Sonoran Appoints Rita Adiani as SVP Strategy and Corporate Development

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#arizona--Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging private US-based copper developer and producer, today announces the appointment of Rita Adiani as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Ms. Adiani is currently based in London and will join the rest of the team in the Arizona Corporate office later this year.
George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran Mining President and CEO stated, “Rita has been an integral part of our success to date as an Advisor to the Company, and I am delighted she has agreed to join us on a full-time basis. As we continue to advance the Cactus copper porphyry Project through the various stages of technical studies, we will benefit from her expertise in corporate finance, capital markets and law.”
Ms. Adiani has over 16 years of experience in the mining industry spanning executive industry roles, investment banking and corporate law. Ms. Adiani has been Senior Adviser to ASCU USA since January 2021 and has been responsible for leading execution of all corporate finance activities. Previously, she was Executive Vice President of Xiana Mining Inc., a copper producer and developer in Chile where she was Head of Business Development and was responsible for group finance & corporate finance matters. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director in the mining team at NRG Capital Partners in London and also served as Vice President within the Mining M&A Team at Société Générale. Ms. Adiani has advised and been involved in transactions in excess of US$10 billion during the course of her career, including landmark industry transactions. She was Senior Corporate Finance Manager for La Mancha Resources (reporting to the CFO), which remains one of the largest private investors in the gold sector with over US$1 billion of assets under management. She is also admitted to practice as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales (currently non-practicing) and practiced corporate law at Linklaters LLP in London and Dubai from 2006-2011.
Ms. Adiani is a law graduate from the University of Oxford and University of Sheffield and has a Certificate in Mining Studies — Mining & Minerals Engineering from the University of British Columbia (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering). Currently Ms. Adiani also serves on the board of Brixton Metals Corporation.
About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (“ASCU”) objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer in the medium term with low operating costs, develop a project generating robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) and is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is managed by mining executives with extensive experience in mine operations and business, and that have a track record of strategically launching, operating, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.
Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
