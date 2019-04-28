Powerful Mechanical Trees Can Remove CO2 From

the Air to Combat Global Warming at Scale

TEMPE, Ariz. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona State University (ASU) and Silicon Kingdom Holdings (SKH)

announce an agreement to deploy carbon capture technology developed by

Professor Klaus Lackner, director of ASU’s Center for Negative Carbon

Emissions (CNCE).

The proprietary technology acts like a tree that is thousands of times

more efficient at removing CO2 from the air. The “mechanical

trees” allow the captured gas to be sequestered or sold for re-use in a

variety of applications, such as synthetic fuels, enhanced oil recovery

or in food, beverage and agriculture industries.

Unlike other carbon capture technologies, SKH’s technology can remove CO2

from the atmosphere without the need to draw air through the system

mechanically, using energy intensive devices. Instead, the technology

uses the wind to blow air through the system. This makes it a passive,

relatively low-cost and scalable solution that is commercially viable.

If deployed at scale, the technology could lead to significant

reductions in the levels of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere,

helping to combat global warming.

CO₂ is an odorless, colorless gas that is a byproduct of burning fossil

fuels and other natural processes. Humans release more than 36 billion

metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually,

significantly changing Earth’s natural carbon cycle. The excess carbon

traps heat and causes global warming.

“The situation has gotten to the point where we need to stop talking

about it and start doing something about it,” said Lackner, an ASU

engineering professor in the School of Sustainable Engineering and the

Built Environment. “Carbon dioxide is a waste product we produce every

time we drive our cars or turn on the lights in our homes. Our device

can recycle it, bringing it out of the atmosphere and either bury it or

use it as an industrial gas,” added Lackner, who will serve as the chief

scientific adviser to SKH.

The “mechanical tree” is a novel geometry which is agnostic to the wind

direction. Each one contains a stack of sorbent filled disks. When the

tree-like column is fully extended and the disks spread apart, air flow

makes contact with the surfaces and the CO₂ gets bound up. During

regeneration, the disks are lowered inside the bottom container. Inside

the chamber, the CO2 is released from the sorbent. The

released gas is then collected, purified, processed and put to other

uses, while the disks are redeployed to capture more CO2.

Until now, technologies being developed to capture CO2 from

the air have been constrained by the cost of capture and the ability to

harvest the gas at scale. The technology to be deployed by SKH addresses

both issues, bringing the cost of capture comfortably below $100 per

metric ton at scale – the lowest in the industry – making it both

commercial and impactful towards reducing global warming.

SKH plans to deploy clusters of column shaped devices, or “mechanical

trees.” A cluster comprises 12 columns and can remove 1 metric ton of CO2

per day. SKH will deploy the technology in a pilot CO2 farm

targeting 100 metric tons per day of CO2. The technology will

then be deployed to full scale CO2 farms in multiple

locations, each capable of removing up to 3.8 million metric tons of CO₂

annually.

SKH holds the exclusive rights to the technology and comprises a group

of leading individuals from business and science, including Lackner.

Through the relationship with ASU, SKH will support ASU research and ASU

owns an interest in the shares of SKH.

“Our goal is to accelerate the global climate effort set out in the

Paris Agreement to contribute to reversing global carbon emissions in

the next 10 to 15 years,” said Pól Ó Móráin, CEO of SKH. “Our passive

process is the evolution of carbon capture technology which has the

ability to be both economically and technologically viable at scale in a

reasonably short time frame,” added Ó Móráin.

“The development of Klaus Lackner’s carbon capture device is but one

example of how ASU is developing novel technologies and business

opportunities to improve the environment and ensure a healthy Earth for

all well into the future,” said Peter Schlosser, vice president and vice

provost for Global Futures at ASU. “We are excited to be working with

SKH to bring this important technology for limiting global warming to

market.”

###

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has

developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an

institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU

measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the

prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that

contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for

the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that

surround it.

About Silicon Kingdom Holdings (SKH)

SKH holds the exclusive

worldwide rights to deploy carbon capture technology developed by

Professor Klaus Lackner, director of Arizona State University’s Center

for Negative Carbon Emissions. The proprietary technology acts like a

tree that is thousands of times more efficient at removing CO₂ from the

air. The “mechanical trees” allow the captured gas to be sequestered or

sold for re-use in a variety of applications, including synthetic fuels,

enhanced oil recovery or food, beverage and agriculture industries. The

technology offers passive, low-cost scalable capture of CO₂ from ambient

air. Deployed at scale, the technology can add meaningfully to other

global CO₂ initiatives to achieve significant reductions in the levels

of CO₂ in Earth’s atmosphere. SKH is based in Dublin, Ireland and

comprises a group of leading individuals from business and science,

including Professor Lackner.

