Celebrate Earth Day All Month Long in April by Donating Obsolete
Electronics and E-waste
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To improve electronics recycling efforts and increase awareness
of this growing issue, the Arizona
Technology Council today announced its partnership with electronics
recycling company R3eWaste
for the Council’s annual TechTerra recycling initiative during the month
of April. Help save the planet and donate to a great cause by gathering
up your company’s obsolete electronics and bringing e-waste from home.
“Technology is the fastest-growing waste stream on the planet and we
want to be part of the solution,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and
CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “For the entire month of April, Arizona
companies can make a difference and responsibly recycle electronics,
laptops, desktop PCs, hard drives, servers, flat screen monitors,
cables, audio equipment, phones, batteries, copiers, networking
equipment and more.”
Electronic devices contain many materials that are harmful to the
planet. Nearly 15 million tons of e-waste is generated in the United
States every year, with around 85 percent of it ending up in landfills.
In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, R3eWaste and the Council (AZTC)
are providing FREE pickup of all e-waste[1] at Arizona
companies in April. R3eWaste also will provide free Certificates of
Destruction (CoDs) indicating data erasure to celebrate AZTC TechTerra
Month. There are no limits to the amount of electronics that companies
can donate as part of the free program. If products cannot be
refurbished or resold, R3eWaste will ensure the products are responsibly
recycled.
For every pound of e-waste recycled, the Council will donate 5 cents to
the non-profit Arizona Technology Council Foundation (dba SciTech
Institute). Donors will receive from the SciTech Institute
receipts for corporate or personal tax purposes. Awards will be given to
the biggest total donation from a major company contributor (200 or more
employees) and a small company contributor (under 200 employees). Call
(602) 314-6061 today and mention AZTC TechTerra to schedule a free
pickup. In addition, R3eWaste will donate refurbished computers and
laptops to not-for-profits or educational institutions.
“We take the safety of the environment and your data seriously,” said
Neville Cole, development executive, R3eWaste. “We provide you with free
data-destruction certificates for all of the data devices that you
entrust us with.”
R3eWaste adheres to the highest guidelines and standards for electronics
recycling. This assures that the products donated for recycling do not
end up in landfills, and that all hazardous materials are disposed of
properly and in accordance with R3eWaste’s recycling standards.
“As Arizona’s tech industry continues its trajectory of growth,
providing companies with electronics recycling opportunities is a key
priority of the Arizona Technology Council,” said Zylstra. “It’s
critical that we keep data safe and obsolete electronic devices out of
our landfills.”
For more information about the Council’s partnership with R3eWaste for
the TechTerra electronics recycling initiative, visit www.aztechcouncil.org/techterra.
For questions, email Neville.Cole@R3eWaste.com.
To schedule a pickup online, visit www.r3ewaste.com/contact-us.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
About R3eWaste
R3eWaste, an R2 and RIOS certified electronics recycler based in Phoenix
is committed to working locally to improve the social, economic and
environmental well-being of its community. R3eWaste works with
businesses and residents to provide a responsible outlet for obsolete
electronic devices. R3eWaste handles everything from asset collection,
inventory reporting, data cleansing and asset remarketing, exceeding
data destruction that meets or exceeds Department of Defense and other
compliance requirements. To learn more or to schedule an e-waste pickup,
visit www.R3eWaste.com.
[1]Kitchen appliances and CRTs (cathode ray tubes)
products such as televisions and computer monitors will not be accepted
for recycling as part of the TechTerra program. Customers can call
1-800-RECYCLING or visit www.1800recycling.com
to find alternate locations to recycle restricted products. For
information on residential electronics recycling, visit www.R3eWaste.com/post/residential-electronics-recycling.
