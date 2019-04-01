Celebrate Earth Day All Month Long in April by Donating Obsolete

Electronics and E-waste

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To improve electronics recycling efforts and increase awareness

of this growing issue, the Arizona

Technology Council today announced its partnership with electronics

recycling company R3eWaste

for the Council’s annual TechTerra recycling initiative during the month

of April. Help save the planet and donate to a great cause by gathering

up your company’s obsolete electronics and bringing e-waste from home.

“Technology is the fastest-growing waste stream on the planet and we

want to be part of the solution,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and

CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “For the entire month of April, Arizona

companies can make a difference and responsibly recycle electronics,

laptops, desktop PCs, hard drives, servers, flat screen monitors,

cables, audio equipment, phones, batteries, copiers, networking

equipment and more.”

Electronic devices contain many materials that are harmful to the

planet. Nearly 15 million tons of e-waste is generated in the United

States every year, with around 85 percent of it ending up in landfills.

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, R3eWaste and the Council (AZTC)

are providing FREE pickup of all e-waste[1] at Arizona

companies in April. R3eWaste also will provide free Certificates of

Destruction (CoDs) indicating data erasure to celebrate AZTC TechTerra

Month. There are no limits to the amount of electronics that companies

can donate as part of the free program. If products cannot be

refurbished or resold, R3eWaste will ensure the products are responsibly

recycled.

For every pound of e-waste recycled, the Council will donate 5 cents to

the non-profit Arizona Technology Council Foundation (dba SciTech

Institute). Donors will receive from the SciTech Institute

receipts for corporate or personal tax purposes. Awards will be given to

the biggest total donation from a major company contributor (200 or more

employees) and a small company contributor (under 200 employees). Call

(602) 314-6061 today and mention AZTC TechTerra to schedule a free

pickup. In addition, R3eWaste will donate refurbished computers and

laptops to not-for-profits or educational institutions.

“We take the safety of the environment and your data seriously,” said

Neville Cole, development executive, R3eWaste. “We provide you with free

data-destruction certificates for all of the data devices that you

entrust us with.”

R3eWaste adheres to the highest guidelines and standards for electronics

recycling. This assures that the products donated for recycling do not

end up in landfills, and that all hazardous materials are disposed of

properly and in accordance with R3eWaste’s recycling standards.

“As Arizona’s tech industry continues its trajectory of growth,

providing companies with electronics recycling opportunities is a key

priority of the Arizona Technology Council,” said Zylstra. “It’s

critical that we keep data safe and obsolete electronic devices out of

our landfills.”

For more information about the Council’s partnership with R3eWaste for

the TechTerra electronics recycling initiative, visit www.aztechcouncil.org/techterra.

For questions, email Neville.Cole@R3eWaste.com.

To schedule a pickup online, visit www.r3ewaste.com/contact-us.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About R3eWaste

R3eWaste, an R2 and RIOS certified electronics recycler based in Phoenix

is committed to working locally to improve the social, economic and

environmental well-being of its community. R3eWaste works with

businesses and residents to provide a responsible outlet for obsolete

electronic devices. R3eWaste handles everything from asset collection,

inventory reporting, data cleansing and asset remarketing, exceeding

data destruction that meets or exceeds Department of Defense and other

compliance requirements. To learn more or to schedule an e-waste pickup,

visit www.R3eWaste.com.

[1]Kitchen appliances and CRTs (cathode ray tubes)

products such as televisions and computer monitors will not be accepted

for recycling as part of the TechTerra program. Customers can call

1-800-RECYCLING or visit www.1800recycling.com

to find alternate locations to recycle restricted products. For

information on residential electronics recycling, visit www.R3eWaste.com/post/residential-electronics-recycling.

Contacts

Media contact:

Alec Robertson

TechTHiNQ

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

(585)

281-6399

Organization contact:

Steven G. Zylstra

Arizona

Technology Council

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

(602)

422-9447

