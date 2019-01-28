The Council is the Principal Advocate for Science- and

The top priorities for this year include improving the business climate

for technology-based companies by providing more sources for risk

capital, supporting STEM-focused education, attracting STEM talent

required to compete in a global innovation economy, improving the

state’s tax and healthcare system, and supporting efforts to advance

autonomous vehicle science, safety and policy.

“Our public policy priorities for 2019 are aimed at improving the

business climate for the growing number of startups and established

technology companies here in Arizona,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the

Council’s president and CEO. “As a leader in driving a pro-growth,

business-focused state and federal technology agenda, the Council will

strongly pursue the resolution of the tech-focused initiatives outlined

in the Public Policy Guide.”

The Council is the principal advocate for science- and technology-based

companies in Arizona. The organization continuously monitors federal,

state and local legislation and policies that impact the sustainability

and growth of Arizona’s technology industry. The Council also informs

and educates policymakers who are essential to the state’s technology

sector. From the U.S. Congress and the Office of the Governor to

legislative committee rooms and city halls across the state, the Council

focuses on key initiatives at the state and federal levels that

accelerate technology growth. The Public Policy Guide is key to

informing its members and the wider technology community.

The 2019 Public Policy Guide provides a detailed outline of the

Council’s advocacy activities, featuring principles and positions to aid

elected officials at all levels of government as they craft policies

that will affect Arizona’s economy and technology sector for years to

come.

The Council’s public policy priorities for 2019 include:



  • Look for opportunities to continue proven economic development
    programs,     such as the Angel Investment Tax Credit and current
    levels of the Research and Development Tax Credit.


  • Support improvements to Arizona’s tax system that strengthen
    competitiveness and fairness, and are predictable.     Specifically,
    that includes:



    • Ensure Arizona conforms to the recently passed federal tax law
      changes.


    • Recommend statutory clarification concerning the taxation of
      digital goods and services.


    • Endorse legislation that ensures Arizona complies with the U.S.
      Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision that allows states to tax remote
      sellers.




  • Consistently and sustainably fund the state’s education system, including
    pre-K, K-12, CTE, equitable access to dual enrollment, and
    postsecondary programs, as well as keeping the 20 percent teacher
    raise by 2020.


  • Restore fourth-year career and technical education (CTE) funding for
    programs that take four years to complete in key industries crucial to
    Arizona’s continued economic development such as engineering and
    manufacturing.


  • Promote the adoption of necessary statutes, guidelines, rules or
    agency positions     that are needed to allow Arizona to leverage the
    federal rulemaking that enables associations to provide substantially
    enhanced Association Health Plans (AHPs) that will offer
    cost-effective health benefits to their members.


  • Champion the efforts of Arizona’s Institute of Automated Mobility
    and work to help advance all aspects of automated vehicle science,
    safety and policy with the integration of technology into Arizona’s
    transportation systems.


  • Advocate programs for smart cities development, including
    support of a bill at the federal level that requires public
    infrastructure to consist of broadband connectivity, smart
    technologies to enhance public utilities and cyber solutions to secure
    the energy grid.

For questions or to learn more about the Council’s public policy

activities, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

