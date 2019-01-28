The Council is the Principal Advocate for Science- and
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emphasizing its legislative priorities for 2019, the Arizona
Technology Council today announced its annual Public Policy Guide is
available for download here.
The top priorities for this year include improving the business climate
for technology-based companies by providing more sources for risk
capital, supporting STEM-focused education, attracting STEM talent
required to compete in a global innovation economy, improving the
state’s tax and healthcare system, and supporting efforts to advance
autonomous vehicle science, safety and policy.
“Our public policy priorities for 2019 are aimed at improving the
business climate for the growing number of startups and established
technology companies here in Arizona,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the
Council’s president and CEO. “As a leader in driving a pro-growth,
business-focused state and federal technology agenda, the Council will
strongly pursue the resolution of the tech-focused initiatives outlined
in the Public Policy Guide.”
The Council is the principal advocate for science- and technology-based
companies in Arizona. The organization continuously monitors federal,
state and local legislation and policies that impact the sustainability
and growth of Arizona’s technology industry. The Council also informs
and educates policymakers who are essential to the state’s technology
sector. From the U.S. Congress and the Office of the Governor to
legislative committee rooms and city halls across the state, the Council
focuses on key initiatives at the state and federal levels that
accelerate technology growth. The Public Policy Guide is key to
informing its members and the wider technology community.
The 2019 Public Policy Guide provides a detailed outline of the
Council’s advocacy activities, featuring principles and positions to aid
elected officials at all levels of government as they craft policies
that will affect Arizona’s economy and technology sector for years to
come.
The Council’s public policy priorities for 2019 include:
Look for opportunities to continue proven economic development
programs, such as the Angel Investment Tax Credit and current
levels of the Research and Development Tax Credit.
Support improvements to Arizona’s tax system that strengthen
competitiveness and fairness, and are predictable. Specifically,
that includes:
Ensure Arizona conforms to the recently passed federal tax law
changes.
Recommend statutory clarification concerning the taxation of
digital goods and services.
Endorse legislation that ensures Arizona complies with the U.S.
Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision that allows states to tax remote
sellers.
Consistently and sustainably fund the state’s education system, including
pre-K, K-12, CTE, equitable access to dual enrollment, and
postsecondary programs, as well as keeping the 20 percent teacher
raise by 2020.
Restore fourth-year career and technical education (CTE) funding for
programs that take four years to complete in key industries crucial to
Arizona’s continued economic development such as engineering and
manufacturing.
Promote the adoption of necessary statutes, guidelines, rules or
agency positions that are needed to allow Arizona to leverage the
federal rulemaking that enables associations to provide substantially
enhanced Association Health Plans (AHPs) that will offer
cost-effective health benefits to their members.
Champion the efforts of Arizona’s Institute of Automated Mobility
and work to help advance all aspects of automated vehicle science,
safety and policy with the integration of technology into Arizona’s
transportation systems.
Advocate programs for smart cities development, including
support of a bill at the federal level that requires public
infrastructure to consist of broadband connectivity, smart
technologies to enhance public utilities and cyber solutions to secure
the energy grid.
For questions or to learn more about the Council’s public policy
activities, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
Contacts
Media contact:
Alec Robertson
TechTHiNQ
(585)
281-6399
Organization contact:
Steven G. Zylstra
Arizona
Technology Council
(602)
422-9447