SB1085 Creates a New Pathway for Association Health Plans, Allowing

Small Employers to Band Together to Purchase Better Coverage Options

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation to give small businesses better

access to health coverage on May 8, 2019. The Arizona

Technology Council, along with a group of local associations and

business leaders, were able to successfully lobby support for the bill

introduced by State Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, SB1085.

This legislation enables tens of thousands of Arizonans to obtain

quality and affordable health coverage by providing a new pathway for

employer groups and associations to offer fully insured and self-insured

Association Health Plans (AHPs).

The Arizona Technology Council appreciates Sen. Brophy McGee for her

leadership on this issue. Providing affordable, quality health insurance

options to small businesses, sole proprietors and their employees should

not be a partisan issue and the Council would like to thank the

following Democratic representatives and senators for crossing the line

to support this option for affordable, quality healthcare.



  • Rep. Alma Hernandez


  • Rep. César Chávez


  • Rep. Daniel Hernandez


  • Rep. Diego Espinoza


  • Rep. Jennifer Pawlik


  • Rep. Robert Meza


  • Rep. Arlando Teller


  • Sen. Sean Bowie


  • Sen. David Bradley


  • Sen. Tony Navarrete


  • Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai


  • and Sen. Victoria Steele

“The rising cost of health insurance is one of the biggest challenges

facing our smaller member companies and startups,” said Steven G.

Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “The signing of SB1085 is a

critical step towards overcoming this issue. The Council would like to

thank Governor Ducey, Sen. Brophy McGee, and legislators on both side of

the aisle for their support and votes to pass this legislation.”

The Council also partnered with an extensive list of professional

associations including the Arizona Association of Realtors, Arizona

Chamber of Commerce, Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Chandler

Chamber of Commerce, and others, to successfully gain support for SB1085.

Permissible by U.S. Department of Labor rules, the new Arizona

legislation allows employer groups and associations the ability to offer

either fully funded or self-insured AHPs by banding together on the

basis of geography and industry for more substantial purchasing power.

These new AHPs provide small businesses the types of coverage currently

available only to large employers, and let working owners and sole

proprietors plus their families join and experience substantial savings.

AHPs give employer groups and associations greater flexibility in

designing health insurance plans to meet the needs of their members at

lower costs. The lower costs of health insurance will lead participating

small businesses to provide more generous overall compensation packages

to their employees, a critical factor in helping technology companies

acquire talent.

Providing technology companies with better healthcare options is a key

priority of the Council. For more information on the Council’s

legislative priorities in 2019, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org/public-policy.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

