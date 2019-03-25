SB1085 Creates a New Pathway for Association Health Plans, Allowing

Small Employers to Band Together to Purchase Coverage Options Currently

Only Available to Large Employers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to give small businesses better access to health coverage, the Arizona

Technology Council urges the business community to support Arizona SB1085.

The bill, introduced by Senator Brophy McGee, will enable tens of

thousands of Arizonans to obtain quality and affordable health coverage

by providing a new pathway for employer groups and associations to offer

fully insured and self-insured Association Health Plans (AHPs).

Permissible by the federal Department of Labor rules, the proposed

Arizona legislation would allow employer groups and associations the

ability to offer either fully funded or self-insured AHPs by banding

together on the basis of geography and industry for more substantial

purchasing power. These new AHPs would provide small businesses the

types of coverage currently available only to large employers, and also

would let working owners and sole proprietors, plus their families, join

and enjoy substantial savings.

“The rising cost of health insurance is one of the most critical

challenges facing our smaller member companies and startups,” said

Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “By

supporting SB1085, Arizona can prove once again that we are an

innovation-focused state committed to strengthening our lead as a

premier provider of pro-growth legislation that helps companies of all

shapes and sizes.”

AHPs can give employer groups and associations greater flexibility in

designing health insurance plans to meet the needs of their members at

lower costs. The lower costs of health insurance will lead participating

small businesses to provide more generous overall compensation packages

to their employees, a critical factor in helping technology companies

acquire talent.

The Council joins an extensive list of professional associations

pledging their support for SB1085 including the Arizona Association of

Realtors, Chandler Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Flagstaff Chamber of

Commerce.

“The Arizona Association of Realtors stands with Senator Brophy McGee in

support of SB1085,” said K. Michelle Lind, Esq., CEO, Arizona

Association of Realtors. “It’s imperative that we provide more

opportunities for small businesses to reduce the cost of healthcare and

receive more extensive coverage, so they are able to focus on growth and

talent acquisitions.”

Providing technology companies with better healthcare options is a key

priority of the Arizona Technology Council. The Council believes SB1085

is a good option to improve coverage for its membership and Arizonans in

general and urges community support for this bill. The Council would

also like to thank Senator Brophy McGee for running the bill and working

with the stakeholders to bring this great option forward. For more

information on the Council’s legislative priorities in 2019, please

visit www.aztechcouncil.org/public-policy.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

