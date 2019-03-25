SB1085 Creates a New Pathway for Association Health Plans, Allowing
Small Employers to Band Together to Purchase Coverage Options Currently
Only Available to Large Employers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to give small businesses better access to health coverage, the Arizona
Technology Council urges the business community to support Arizona SB1085.
The bill, introduced by Senator Brophy McGee, will enable tens of
thousands of Arizonans to obtain quality and affordable health coverage
by providing a new pathway for employer groups and associations to offer
fully insured and self-insured Association Health Plans (AHPs).
Permissible by the federal Department of Labor rules, the proposed
Arizona legislation would allow employer groups and associations the
ability to offer either fully funded or self-insured AHPs by banding
together on the basis of geography and industry for more substantial
purchasing power. These new AHPs would provide small businesses the
types of coverage currently available only to large employers, and also
would let working owners and sole proprietors, plus their families, join
and enjoy substantial savings.
“The rising cost of health insurance is one of the most critical
challenges facing our smaller member companies and startups,” said
Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “By
supporting SB1085, Arizona can prove once again that we are an
innovation-focused state committed to strengthening our lead as a
premier provider of pro-growth legislation that helps companies of all
shapes and sizes.”
AHPs can give employer groups and associations greater flexibility in
designing health insurance plans to meet the needs of their members at
lower costs. The lower costs of health insurance will lead participating
small businesses to provide more generous overall compensation packages
to their employees, a critical factor in helping technology companies
acquire talent.
The Council joins an extensive list of professional associations
pledging their support for SB1085 including the Arizona Association of
Realtors, Chandler Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Flagstaff Chamber of
Commerce.
“The Arizona Association of Realtors stands with Senator Brophy McGee in
support of SB1085,” said K. Michelle Lind, Esq., CEO, Arizona
Association of Realtors. “It’s imperative that we provide more
opportunities for small businesses to reduce the cost of healthcare and
receive more extensive coverage, so they are able to focus on growth and
talent acquisitions.”
Providing technology companies with better healthcare options is a key
priority of the Arizona Technology Council. The Council believes SB1085
is a good option to improve coverage for its membership and Arizonans in
general and urges community support for this bill. The Council would
also like to thank Senator Brophy McGee for running the bill and working
with the stakeholders to bring this great option forward. For more
information on the Council’s legislative priorities in 2019, please
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
