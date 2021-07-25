Arizona tourism was hit hard by pandemic in 2020

Tourism in Arizona plunged in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — with the number of overnight international visitors plummeting an estimated 68% — but tourists still spent $15 billion in the state last year, state officials say.

Spending by visitors in 2020 fell 41% compared with 2019, while total overnight visitation declined 31%, according to a report by the Arizona Office of Tourism.

On the bright side, the agency said, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona welcomed 32.1 million total overnight visitors last year who spent $15 billion overall and contributed about $1.5 billion in combined state and local tax revenue.

Tourism by Arizonans and travelers from other U.S. states made up a larger proportion of overnight tourists last year as international travel was pinched off by pandemic restrictions.

International overnight visitation was down 68% overall to an estimated 2 million tourists, with tourism from Mexico dropping 61% and Canadian tourism declining by 77%.

Overseas visitation from European and Asian nations was down 84%, the state tourism office said.