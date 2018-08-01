Statewide Online Public Charter School to Launch RISE Program for

Gifted and Talented Students

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Students at Arizona

Virtual Academy (AZVA), an accredited, online public charter school,

will begin the 2018-19 school year on August 8 as the school begins its

15th year of operation. AZVA is open to students statewide in

kindergarten through 12th grade.

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by

state-certified teachers, AZVA provides each student with a personalized

learning experience. Students take a full course load across the core

subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as

world languages, art music and electives. Advanced Placement®

courses are available at the high school level.

Eligible students also have the opportunity for concurrent enrollment,

which allows them to earn college credit while still enrolled in high

school, at no cost to the family.

AZVA will launch the RISE program (Reaching Intellectual Success &

Excellence) for profoundly gifted students in 2018-19. Eligible students

in grades 3-8 will learn under the instruction of a gifted-certified

teacher and will be provided opportunities for acceleration in areas of

exceptional strength, and the ability to go deeper and wider in their

understanding of the world around them. RISE students will engage with

similarly gifted peers through live class discussions, projects and

virtual collaborative learning.

“Gifted students shouldn’t just be given more work, they should be given

different, meaningful work that will encourage them to delve deeper into

their scope of understanding of the material and to explore the world in

a new way,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, head of school at Arizona Virtual

Academy. “The RISE program will encourage our students to exercise

creativity and higher-level thinking while exploring interesting topics

and concepts.”

AZVA also offers a blended learning program, combining online courses

with in-person instruction and support. There are three blended learning

centers located in the Phoenix Metro area, as well as one each in

Kingman and Tucson, and feature on-site support, student enrichment and

socialization opportunities.

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including

advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to

balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

AZVA’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live,

interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact

with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and

online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and

students to support academic success. The online platform enables

students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with

classmates and teachers from across the state.

Throughout the school year, AZVA builds a sense of community through

in-person field trips, community service opportunities and social

outings. AZVA celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person

prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement

ceremony in the spring.

AZVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families

are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted

by the school. To learn more, visit azva.k12.com

or download the K12

enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an accredited, full-time online public

charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th

grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is

tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the

curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading

provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs.

For more information about AZVA, visit http://azva.k12.com.

