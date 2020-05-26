Arizona Virtual Academy & Insight Academy of Arizona to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremonies

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As most brick-and-mortar schools around the country struggled to become fully integrated online this past spring due to coronavirus, Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA), and Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), two online public schools serving K-12 students throughout the state, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in a pair of online-only commencement ceremonies.
AZVA and ISAZ are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.
This year, ISAZ will graduate nearly 250 students, many of whom have been enrolled at ISAZ their entire high school career. AZVA will graduate over 150 students as well.
Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Arizona and beyond, including: Northern Arizona University, University of Arizona, Yavapai College, Pima Medical Institute, and Dixie State University.
“Our students have worked so hard and we can’t wait to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation,” said AZVA and ISAZ Head of School Dr. Kelly Van Sande. “It’s been a very challenging year for Arizona students, so anything we can do to establish a sense of normalcy will really help.”
For ISAZ, Elizabeth Donsbach, Evan Rodabaugh, and Joseph Meek will serve as Co-Valedictorians and Noah Tidball will serve as Salutatorian. Elizabeth Donsbach plans to attend Yavapai College while Evan Rodabaugh plans to continue studies at DeVry University. Joseph Meek is undecided but aspires to become a criminal attorney and politician.
For AZVA, Justin Green will serve as Valedictorian and plans to Arizona State in the fall working towards a master’s degree in Astronautical Engineering. He hopes to one day work for NASA on a crewed mission to Mars. Jacob Voita is Salutatorian. He will attend Grand Canyon University to study Computer Information Systems. He has received GCU’s highest academic scholarship.
Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ISAZ and AZVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-licensed teachers.
Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:
WHAT: Arizona Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 4:00 PM MT
WHAT: Insight Academy of Arizona 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 4:00 PM
About Arizona Virtual Academy
Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.
About Insight Academy of Arizona
Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancEd-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.
