PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backtoschool--Students and teachers at Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) will begin the 2019-2020 school year on August 7, simply by turning on their computers. A full-time, accredited, online public charter school, AZVA provides a tuition-free public education for students in grades K-12 across the state.
“At AZVA, our goal is to give each student a new opportunity to achieve their goals,” said Kelly Van Sande, head of school. “Our teachers work in partnership with each family, allowing students to grow, explore and pursue their passions in a safe and dynamic online learning environment.”
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Arizona-certified teachers, AZVA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, music and art, as well as electives, honors and Advanced Placement® courses in high school.
For those looking for an added academic challenge, eligible high school students have the opportunity to earn up to 12 college credits per semester through concurrent enrollment at one of the school’s partner higher education institutions, at no cost to the family.
For younger students, AZVA offers the RISE program (Reaching Intellectual Success & Excellence) for eligible gifted students in grades 3-8. RISE students learn under the instruction of a gifted-certified teacher and are provided opportunities for acceleration in areas of exceptional strength, and the ability to go deeper and wider in their understanding of the world around them. RISE students engage with similarly gifted peers through live class discussions, projects and virtual collaborative learning.
All AZVA students can also take advantage of the school’s unique blended learning programs, combining online courses with in-person instruction and support at learning centers in the Phoenix area, Kingman and Tucson. Each center features on-site instruction, student enrichment and socialization opportunities.
Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.
Throughout the year, AZVA builds a sense of community through field trips, community service opportunities and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations also allow students to further explore shared interests together and build leadership skills in the online setting.
AZVA is still accepting enrollments for this school year. To learn more, visit azva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Arizona Virtual Academy
Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is a North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.
Contacts
Emily Riordan
Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications
K12 Inc.
703-483-7328